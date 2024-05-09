Japan earthquake kills at least 57 people





Wajima (Japan) – A series of strong earthquakes that struck western Japan killed at least 62 people on Wednesday, as rescue workers sought to rescue those feared to be trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings.

Aftershocks continued to rock Ishikawa Prefecture and surrounding areas a day after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck the area.

The damage was so extensive that it could not be immediately assessed. Japanese media reports said tens of thousands of homes were destroyed.

Water, electricity and mobile phone services are still disrupted in some areas. Residents expressed sadness about their uncertain future.

“It's not just about the chaos. The wall has collapsed and you can see through it into the next room. I don't think we can live here anymore,” Ishikawa resident Miki Kobayashi said as she walked around her house.

She added that the house was also damaged in the 2007 earthquake.

The latest two deaths came from Suzhou, where the death toll rose to 22 people, according to city officials. Twenty-four people died in the nearby city of Wajima.

Although casualty numbers continue to gradually rise, quick public warnings, broadcast via radio broadcasts and telephones, and rapid response from the public and officials appear to have limited some of the damage.

Toshitaka Katada, a professor at the University of Tokyo who specializes in disasters, said people are prepared because the area has been hit by earthquakes in recent years. They had evacuation plans and emergency supplies in stock.

“There are probably no people on Earth as prepared for disasters as the Japanese,” he told the Associated Press.

Japan is frequently hit by earthquakes because of its location along the “Ring of Fire,” an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

Katada warned that the situation remains risky and unpredictable. The March 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan was preceded by other earthquakes.

“This is not over yet,” Katada said.

Scientists' predictions have repeatedly been proven wrong, as happened with the 2016 earthquake in southwest Kumamoto, an area previously considered relatively earthquake-free.

“Overconfidence in the power of science is very dangerous. We are dealing with nature,” Katada said.

Aerial footage published by Japanese media showed widespread damage in the most affected areas, with landslides burying roads, throwing boats into the water, and a fire that reduced an entire section of Wajima city to ashes.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced on Tuesday that the Japanese army has sent 1,000 soldiers to disaster areas to participate in rescue efforts.

“Saving lives is our priority as we fight a battle against time,” he said. “It is crucial that people trapped in homes are rescued immediately.”

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 shook the Ishikawa area as he spoke. Earthquakes continued to shake the region, reaching more than 100 aftershocks during the past day.

Nuclear regulators said several nuclear plants in the region were operating normally. A major earthquake and tsunami in 2011 caused three reactors to melt and release large amounts of radiation at a nuclear plant in northeastern Japan.

On Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and low-level tsunami advisories or advisories for the rest of the west coast of Japan's main island of Honshu as well as for the northern island of Hokkaido.

The warning level was lowered several hours later, and all tsunami warnings were lifted as of early Tuesday. Waves exceeding a meter high hit some places.

However, the half-sunken ships remained floating in bays hit by the tsunami, leaving a muddy coastline.

People evacuated from their homes gathered in halls, schools and community centres. Express trains were halted in the area, but service was mostly restored Tuesday afternoon. Parts of highways were closed.

Meteorologists predicted rain, raising concerns about the collapse of buildings and infrastructure.

The region includes tourist areas famous for lacquerware and other traditional crafts, in addition to designated cultural heritage sites.

US President Joe Biden said in a statement that his administration is “ready to provide any necessary assistance to the Japanese people.”

•••

Kageyama reported from Tokyo. Videographer Richard Colombo from Wajima contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thegardenisland.com/2024/05/08/news/japan-earthquake-claims-at-least-57-lives/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos