The new guidelines aim to reduce bloodstream infections caused by catheter use





The World Health Organization (WHO) publishes the first global guidelines for preventing bloodstream and other infections caused by the use of catheters placed in small blood vessels during medical procedures. Poor practice in inserting, maintaining and removing these catheters carries a high risk of introducing germs directly into the bloodstream, which can lead to serious conditions such as sepsis and difficult-to-treat complications in major organs such as the brain and kidneys. . Soft tissue infections at the catheter insertion site may also occur. Up to 70% of all hospitalized patients require the use of a catheter inserted into a peripheral vein or artery, also known as a peripherally inserted catheter (PIVC), at some point during their hospital stay. People who are frequently treated with catheters are particularly vulnerable to infections, as they may be seriously ill or have weak immunity. WHO estimated that between 2000–2018, the average mortality among patients affected by healthcare-associated sepsis was 24.4%, increasing to 52.3% among patients treated in intensive care units. Many bloodstream infections are caused by antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. It is estimated that bacterial antimicrobial resistance (AMR) was directly responsible for at least 1.27 million deaths and contributed to an additional 4.95 million deaths in 2019. “Health care-associated infections represent a preventable tragedy and a serious threat to the quality and safety of health care.” He said Dr. Bruce Aylward, WHO Assistant Director-General for Universal Health Coverage, Life Course. “Implementing clean care and infection prevention and control recommendations is critical to saving lives and alleviating a great deal of avoidable suffering for people around the world.” The development and implementation of guidelines to prevent the spread of such infections is a key priority of WHO. The new guidelines include 14 statements of good practice and 23 recommendations on key areas for health professionals, including: education and training of health workers asepsis techniques and hand hygiene practices insertion, maintenance, access, removal of catheters and choice of catheter WHO will continue to work with countries to develop and implement best practice to reduce the occurrence of bloodstream infections in hospitals and to ensure that all patients receive safe and effective care.

