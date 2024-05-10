Countries with the highest number of earthquake-related deaths





Houses destroyed by the 2011 Tokuho earthquake in Japan. Image: Shutterstock It's not always the biggest earthquakes that kill the most people

When the 9.1 magnitude Tohoku earthquake struck the northeastern coast of Honshu Island, Japan, on March 11, 2011, it became the fourth largest earthquake ever recorded. It was also the costliest, causing an estimated US$360 billion in damage to more than 330,000 buildings and triggering the Fukushima nuclear disaster. However, while major earthquakes like this one — and others in Japan, Indonesia and California — often make headlines, experts say these countries are not the worst affected.

Instead, researchers Max Weiss, Michel Spizer, and Stavros Tolis of the Earth Simulation Foundation's International Center argue that the key measure of a country's earthquake problem is the ratio of deaths to population size. They suggest that a new measure of impact, which they call the Earthquake Fatality Burden (EQFL), could be used to measure the level of suffering of populations in seismically active countries.

“We wanted to look at how risky it is for a country to absorb those losses,” says Viss. “When you do that quantitatively, the ranking of countries you worry about suddenly changes.” Drawing on mortality and population data from 35 countries with at least 10,000 earthquake-related deaths over the past 500 years, the researchers determined the EQFL for each country — the number of earthquake-related deaths per year per million population.

Together, these countries account for 97 percent of all deaths from earthquakes between 1500 and March 2022. All deaths from tsunamis caused by earthquakes were excluded from the study, which instead focuses on more immediate impacts, such as building collapses and other of infrastructure. .

Impact of the 2016 earthquake in Portoviejo, Ecuador. Image: Shutterstock 450 deaths – Ecuador

Ecuador is considered a seismic hotspot due to its location on the South American plate, adjacent to the Nazca plate. This constant collision creates friction, which causes frequent earthquakes. The most damaging earthquakes are earthquakes that occur within the South American plate itself, such as the devastating 1949 Ambato earthquake. According to the USGS, the Ambato earthquake killed approximately 5,050 people

Massive thrust events and strong earthquakes in the subduction zone also pose a serious threat. The 1906 Ecuador-Colombia Earthquake, a powerful earthquake, unleashed a devastating tsunami. Recent history is not without tremors either. In April 2024, a large earthquake struck off the coast, and this month (May 6), a 5.0 magnitude earthquake shook northern Ecuador. Below is a list of notable recorded earthquakes in Ecuador.

380 deaths – Lebanon

Lebanon has a long history of earthquakes due to its location on the border of the Arab and African tectonic plates. There are records of earthquakes dating back to 31 BC, 363 AD, 749 AD, and 1033 AD. The worst earthquake in modern history was the 1759 earthquake, which was estimated to have a magnitude of 7. It destroyed Beirut and its surrounding areas, and its tremors were felt by the residents of Damascus, 150 kilometers away in Syria. It claimed the lives of about 40,000 people.

More recently, the 1956 magnitude 6.0 earthquake caused massive damage and casualties, killing 136 people and destroying thousands of homes. Even smaller tremors, such as the 2008 5.2 magnitude earthquake, caused casualties and panic due to the weakness of some buildings.

220 deaths – Turkmenistan

Although Turkmenistan is not as seismically active as some parts of the world, it experiences frequent small earthquakes, and its weak infrastructure makes its population particularly vulnerable.

A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Ashgabat in 1948, causing widespread damage and thousands of victims. However, large earthquakes are uncommon, with tremors typically falling below magnitude 6.0. Given the area's vulnerability to earthquakes and sometimes less earthquake-resistant construction, smaller earthquakes can cause damage and pose a threat.

Recent years have not witnessed any major earthquakes within Turkmenistan itself. However, tremors originating in neighboring countries, such as the 2017 western Iran earthquake, were felt in eastern parts of Turkmenistan.

220 deaths – Haiti People buy supplies in front of a damaged building in Port-au-Prince, Haiti after the 2010 earthquake. Photo: Shutterstock

Haiti's history is intertwined with earthquakes because it lies on the border of the Caribbean and North American tectonic plates. Many of these earthquakes were devastating due to the prevalence of poorly constructed structures. Major historical events include the earthquakes of 1751, 1770, and 1842, which caused widespread devastation in Port-au-Prince and Cap-Haitien. The most impactful recent earthquakes were the 2010 7.0-magnitude quake near Léogane, which killed an estimated 300,000 people, and the 2021 7.2-magnitude quake near Petit Trou de Nibes, which killed more than 2,200 people. .

Disaster prevention

Earthquake casualty numbers have decreased over time in all 35 countries – thanks in large part to improvements in earthquake-resistant buildings, evacuation plans and rescue operations. Rural-urban migration could also be a factor, as research suggests that in some countries, a greater number of victims occur in remote rural areas where infrastructure is less resilient and aid is farther away. Italy stands out as having the lowest decline, which the researchers say means “older buildings are more likely to be preserved, renovated and lived in.”

110 deaths – Portugal

The Great Lisbon Earthquake of 1755 was the most devastating in Portuguese history. Its magnitude was estimated at between 8.5 and 9.0, and it caused a huge tsunami that devastated Lisbon and surrounding areas. Combined, the effects caused the death of an estimated 60,000 people and left a permanent scar on the nation's memory. The 1909 Andalusia earthquake, whose epicenter was in southern Spain, severely affected Portugal, especially the Algarve region. The 20th century also saw earthquakes in the Azores, the Portuguese archipelago, with the 1941 event causing major damage on the island of São Jorge.

110 deaths – Iran

Iran lies on several tectonic plates and experiences frequent earthquakes, especially along the fault line in the Zagros Mountains. The country has a long history of devastating earthquakes. The 856 Damghan (Damghan) earthquake, with an estimated magnitude of 8.0, is considered one of the deadliest earthquakes. The 2003 Bam earthquake (magnitude 6.6) claimed the lives of more than 26,000 people. Iran is regularly exposed to tremors. The 2017 Kermanshah earthquake (magnitude 7.3) caused widespread damage near the border with Iraq.

55 deaths – Türkiye The rubble is searched after an earthquake in Hatay, Iskenderun, Türkiye

Türkiye, which lies on the Anatolian plate and is pressed by several other regions, is highly vulnerable to earthquakes. The region has faced devastating earthquakes for centuries. The 1939 Erzincan earthquake (magnitude 7.8) caused massive destruction and human losses exceeding 30,000 people. The 1999 Izmit earthquake (magnitude 7.6) and the 2011 Van earthquake (magnitude 7.2) were devastating events.

Small countries, big losses

33 deaths – Italy A destroyed house in Amatrice, Italy after the 2016 central Italy earthquake. Photo: Shutterstock

Italy's location on the collision zone of the African and Eurasian plates makes it vulnerable to earthquakes, especially in the southern regions. Italy has been plagued by devastating earthquakes for centuries, including the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, caused by an earthquake. The 1908 Messina earthquake and tsunami (magnitude 7.1) killed an estimated 120,000 people.

19 deaths – China

China boasts some of the world's oldest documented earthquake records, dating back thousands of years. Earthquakes occur throughout China, with higher frequency in western provinces. Despite some notable exceptions, such as the 1556 Shaanxi earthquake (estimated magnitude 8.0-8.3), one of the deadliest earthquakes in history, claiming hundreds of thousands of lives, and the 1976 Tangshan earthquake (magnitude 7.8), which caused An estimated 240,000 people die, but the country does not. They appear higher in the table due to the lower total number of small but deadly earthquakes suffered by other countries.

Data source: Earthquake deaths: impact measure; Weiss, Tullis, and Schpeiser

