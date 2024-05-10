PGA records 94 seismic storms on Mount Lewutolok





Kupang (ANTARAG) – The Volcano Monitoring Center (PGA) Ile Leuotolok in Ile Api sub-district, Lembata District, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), reported 94 seismic storms on Friday (May 10) at around 00:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. 6:00 AM. :00 AM local time.

Fajr al-Din M. stated: Balido, author of the report on monitoring the mountain, said here on Friday that “there have been 94 seismic storms at the summit of Mount Lewutok.”

He explained that 94 seismic winds reached an intensity of about 3.3 to 15.7 mm for a duration ranging from 31 to 272 seconds.

In addition, six unconformable aftershocks with amplitude of 5.4 to 7.8 mm and lasting about 315 to 657 s also occurred.

He stated that visually the mountain was clear, and the smoke from the crater was white in color with a thin, medium and high density, reaching a height of 100 to 300 meters above the top of the crater.

Balido noticed that the mountain's status was still at level three, or alert. Meanwhile, the weekly report from the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Center (PVMBG) said that volcanic activity on the mountain has increased.

During the monitoring period from May 1 to May 7, 2024, the Geological Agency of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) recorded 220 superficial volcanic earthquakes and 153 deep volcanic earthquakes.

This number has increased compared to the previous one-week monitoring period, from April 23 to 30, 2024, which recorded 22 superficial volcanic earthquakes and 90 deep volcanic earthquakes.

Hence, the geological agency urged residents of the villages of Lamatocan and Juntona to be alert of the potential threat of lava collapses and hot clouds from the eastern part of the mountain peak or crater.

Meanwhile, residents of the villages of Juntona and Todanara are advised not to enter the areas of the southern and southeastern sectors, three kilometers from the mountain activity

Related News: Mount Ebo volcano erupts in Halmahera, spewing ash column nearly 2,000 meters high Related News: BNPB prevents Mount Ruang victims from returning home over safety concerns

Translator: Cornelis Kaha, Katriana Editor: Rahmad NasutionCopyright © ANTARA 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/313062/pga-records-94-earthquake-gusts-on-mount-lewotolok The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos