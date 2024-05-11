Governments agreed to continue steady progress on a proposed pandemic agreement ahead of the World Health Assembly





World governments today agreed to continue working on a proposed pandemic agreement and further refine the draft ahead of the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly, which begins on May 27, 2024. Governments meeting at the World Health Organization headquarters in Geneva agreed to continue hybrid and face-to-face discussions over the coming weeks to advance work on critical issues, including on a proposed new global system for pathogen access and benefit-sharing (i.e. life-saving vaccines , treatment and diagnostics); pandemic prevention and one health; and financial coordination needed to increase countries' capacity to prepare for and respond to pandemics. “Through more than two years of intense negotiations, WHO Member States have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to creating a generational agreement to protect the world from a repeat of the horrors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director. General “I applaud the determination shown by all countries to continue their work and fulfill the mission they embarked on.” Under the leadership of the member state Intergovernmental negotiating body (INB) was established over two years ago to continue these efforts. The INB Bureau, which is leading the process, will submit its results for consideration by the World Health Assembly. INB Bureau Co-Chair Dr Precious Matsoso of South Africa said progress had been made during this latest round of discussions on a wide range of issues contained in the draft agreement. “We are witnessing history unfold before our eyes during this process, with all countries coming together to form a binding pact to protect all citizens of the world,” Ms Matsoso said. “This is not a simple exercise. This is the first ever process to develop a proposed agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. Achieving this means doing everything right, and the INB Bureau is committed to helping finalize a meaningful, lasting agreement.” Another Co-Chair of the INB Office, Mr. Roland Driece from the Netherlands, said that when countries launched the process to draft a pandemic agreement two years ago, they did so knowing that they had set an ambitious timeline to achieve an ambitious goal. “This unprecedented effort by all WHO Member States was launched in response to an unprecedented global emergency – the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mr. Driece. “These sovereign states have done this recognizing that great cooperation and coordination is needed in dealing with pandemics. Although the negotiations have been challenging at times, all countries agree that the world must be better prepared for the next pandemic. The question is not whether the pandemic will happen again; the question is when. We cannot afford to miss this historic opportunity to make the world safer from the next pandemic threat.” In March 2021, heads of state and government from twenty countries issued a commitment statement calling for global cooperation in pandemic preparedness, prevention and response. In December 2021, WHO Member States decided to launch a global process to draft and negotiate a legally binding convention, agreement or other international instrument to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/10-05-2024-governments-agree-to-continue-their-steady-progress-on-proposed-pandemic-agreement-ahead-of-the-world-health-assembly The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos