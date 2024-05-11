The San Jose Earthquakes have signed 16-year-old USYNT midfielder Rohan Rajagopal





SAN JOSE, Calif. – The San Jose Earthquakes have signed Rohan Rajagopal to a homegrown contract. The Quakes Academy midfielder represents the United States Youth National Team at the under-15 level.

“Rohan has been with the club for a number of years and has truly been an exemplary player and person for the Quakes Academy. He has been relentless on and off the field to improve his game and achieve his goals,” said John Wolinek, Earthquakes technical director. “Rohan is starting his professional career and we believe his talents will flourish the way we want to play.”

Rajagopal, 16, will join the Earthquakes' second team, The Town FC, under an MLS NEXT Pro contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons before becoming an Earthquakes homegrown player effective January 1, 2026. His MLS contract runs through the 2027 season with a club option for 2028.

“I'm really excited about this opportunity,” Rajagopal said. “I've been with the club for a while in the Quakes academy, so it always means more when it's something you can relate to, growing up here watching all the players before me who have made it to the first team. Now that I'm trying to create that path for myself, it's Something special. I'm looking forward to it.”

Originally from Los Altos, California, Rajagopal is ranked by TopDrawerSoccer as the No. 1 overall player in the Northern California and Hawaii region for the Class of 2026, as well as No. 41 overall nationally. He began his football journey with local club MVLA before eventually moving to the Quakes Academy in 2018.

Rohan Rajagopal Position: Midfielder Height: 5-6 Weight: 138 lbs. Date of Birth: 06/12/2007 Favorite Foot: Right Hometown: Los Altos, California Previous Club: Quakes Academy Nationality: United States Pronunciation: ROE-hawn rah-jah-go-paul

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) – The Earthquakes have signed M Rohan Rajagopal to a contract as a homegrown player.

