



The Canterbury Tales: Reflections on New Zealand's Most Expensive Cat | Insurance Business New Zealand Technology The Canterbury Tales: Reflections on New Zealand's most expensive cats 'There are still a few hundred properties lying around' Technology

Written by Danielle Wood

“There are still a few hundred properties that are unstable,” said Tim Grafton (pictured above).

Last month, after 12 years in the role, Grafton stepped down as chief executive of the Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ).

He was referring to the Canterbury earthquakes of 2010 and 2011. When he took over as CEO in 2012, it was in the wake of these earthquakes, the most damaging and costliest natural disasters in the country's history.

Canterbury claims outstanding

The effects continue to this day.

“There are still outstanding claims from Canterbury, largely with the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and an entity born out of a failed insurance company called Southern Response,” said Grafton, who now works as a consultant. “What happened there is that the claims were reopened.”

He said these reopened claims relate to properties that were sold after the earthquakes and were not repaired.

“Then people buy those homes and then they sell, and eventually someone comes along and claims the property isn't fixed up,” Grafton said. “Or they discovered something they thought was damage from the earthquake.”

In 2012, two years after the event, he said the housing settlement rate was a slow 25%.

“We are still receiving overage claims from EQC in 2020, nearly a decade later,” Grafton said. “This shows how bad the system is.”

Canterbury lessons

He said handling of claims related to large-scale events has improved significantly since these earthquakes.

“These days we cannot wait ten years to build settlements,” Grafton said. “We have weathered 91% of the weekend flooding events in Auckland and Hurricane Gabriel 12 months later.”

What were you doing when the earthquake happened?

At the time of the 2010 earthquake, Grafton was CEO of a market research company. The insurance company asked him what he remembered about the day he hit this cat.

“It's quite a vivid memory,” Grafton said. “There was a big event on September 4, 2010, I'm in Wellington and this earthquake happened in the early hours of the morning and I have a sister-in-law who lives in Darfield which was the epicenter.”

Ironically, this sister-in-law who was at the epicenter was more concerned about her brother-in-law in Wellington.

“I remember she thought: What happened to Wellington if I feel this way here,” Grafton said. “Because Wellington has always been thought of as the place to go, and will continue to be at some point.”

For this first event in a series of earthquakes, he said insurance companies responded quickly and settled claims quickly. He said the cat struck her in the early hours of the morning, which explains why there were no casualties.

The February 2011 earthquake, which struck in the early afternoon, was a different story, Grafton said.

“I can remember the rubble, people running in the streets with cuts on their heads and things like that,” he said. “I have very vivid memories of the February earthquake.”

Walls falling and liquefying

He said he also vividly recalled several other earthquakes, including one in June 2012, before he became ICNZ CEO.

“I remember a wall of a house falling down, a wardrobe hanging out of the building and the experience of liquefaction because the place we were staying was very close to the Avon River in Christchurch,” Grafton said. “It can be very scary.”

During the Kaikoura earthquake in November 2016, he was living in Wellington in an old wooden house built in the 1900s. Grafton said the house “shaken violently.”

“Maybe it was the wood that gave it flexibility, but this is the scariest situation I've ever been in,” he said. “The epicenter of the earthquake was 200 kilometers south of Wellington, but our losses here in Wellington exceeded $1 billion.”

Shortly after the Kaikoura earthquake, Grafton said he contacted his counterpart at EQC.

“We have begun working to ensure that insurance companies will manage their claims and not EQC,” he said.

Thousands of earthquakes in a few years

He said there were so many earthquakes during those years that some people in Christchurch were so used to them that they could measure their size.

“In that period from about 2010 to 2014, there were about 12,000 to 13,000 very small to very large earthquakes in the Christchurch area,” Grafton said.

He said the sheer number of these incidents was a contributing factor to the slow settlement of claims.

“The ground was still shaking, so people were not about to start rebuilding,” he said. “Also, the availability of insurance for contract works was non-existent because of the high risk of another earthquake and everything collapsing again.”

Have you experienced the Canterbury earthquakes? Please tell us below about your experience

Related Stories Follow the latest news and events Join our mailing list, it's free!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insurancebusinessmag.com/nz/news/technology/canterbury-tales-reflections-on-new-zealands-most-costly-nat-cat-488845.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos