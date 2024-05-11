Earthquake education is the goal of the project





Are you and your family prepared for a 8.0 magnitude earthquake in the Alpine region?

Scientific research indicates that there is a 75% chance of an earthquake occurring in the Alps within the next 50 years, and a four out of five chance that it will be a magnitude 8+ event on the Richter scale.

Three containers, one of which contains a mobile earthquake simulator, are the core of an innovation by a local man designed to save us from an “existential threat,” should one ever come to pass.

Founded and run by local Matt Hampton, Lise UP NZ is a new company that plans to offer innovative mobile earthquake simulation and educational experiences.

He is a man on a mission to empower communities through preparedness and resilience when faced with major earthquakes and natural disasters.

Mr Hampton says Lise UP NZ aims to build three 40ft (12m) containers, one that will house a portable earthquake simulator, another with educational displays, and a third for emergency response tools.

The proposed budget for the project is $650,000.

He said the simulator would give people the opportunity to experience what a magnitude 8 or 9 earthquake would feel like, so they could understand the forces of nature they would be dealing with when it happened “for real”, because New Zealanders were not prepared for that. For that force of earthquake.

“We also plan to show the public what kind of things you need [in a disaster]. So it's all about education.

“We will conclude with workshops.”

Having a mobile earthquake simulator means that the containers and simulator can be moved around the country, so that even remote communities can access and learn from them.

Mr Hampton said the project was at the “feasibility study” stage and feedback from stakeholders and potential stakeholders had been “very positive”.

Stakeholders include Civil Defense Emergency Management, AF8 [scientific modelling programme]The Red Cross, Hato Hon St John, the Kiwi Task Force and the New Zealand Government.

“We have had great support from stakeholders.

“There is also an East Coast Laboratory in the North Island which will lead to the creation of the National Emergency Management Agency and eventually the Minister of Emergency Management,” Hampton said.

“I have high hopes for the offering.”

The listening team also includes his wife, Sandra, a retired veterinary nurse familiar with disaster animal care; Ian Leader, Auckland Civil Defense Project Leader for the Pokeno District in the Waikato Region; And Andre Scrivner, a member of the Red Cross National Disaster Team.

Lise UP was born out of another product Mr. Hampton developed around disaster and emergency communications, a wireless network called SafetyNet, developed after he set up a wind- and solar-powered “mesh node” in his garage.

“It is a solar-powered wireless network that can cover a town and provide 24/7 connectivity when disasters strike.

“It doesn't necessarily mean you'll be able to access Facebook or TikTok or streaming video. It's not there for that.

“The safety net is offline…the network remains available and accessible when there is no internet connection.”

He said that during the 6.3 magnitude Christchurch earthquake in 2011, the council deployed a platform that allowed users to post information on a map.

His proposed system uses the same model with different features.

“So you can modify that by changing the symbols that you apply to the map.

“We have one, we call it 'Tidepools'… where you pin natural disaster icons on a map and leave a message and then people can comment on it, similar to Facebook, so you can have a discussion about a particular issue.

Hampton said the loss of communications in disasters meant New Zealand faced what could be an “existential threat”.

“From an emergency response standpoint, communications is No. 1.

“In the event of a disaster, the loss of communications means everyone has to rely on civil defence, and if they can't communicate, where are the messages?

“They say, listen to the radio, but what if the infrastructure is down and you can't get a radio signal?

“Every disaster we faced, [we’ve had] Loss of power and loss of communication.”

He gave Hurricane Gabriel as an example.

“In Hawke's Bay, they lost communications, because I know Taskforce Kiwi was required to take communications to certain areas.

“The issue here was never about civil defence. It was about the fact that if New Zealanders lost contact, they were immediately on their own and left to fend for themselves.”

In this day and age, with “modern digital technology at our fingertips,” Hampton said, it “should be possible” to keep people connected.

“If we have an Alpine Fault 8… God forbid if it's a 9 or higher. The infrastructure in the South Island will be in good shape, including cell towers.”

He said the ability to keep communications alive during an earthquake or emergency disaster is key to survival.

Although the project is not yet in the development stage, Mr Hampton plans to conduct the first mobile earthquake simulation in Oamaru and then move forward from there.

