Flood Emergency in Brazil – Focolare Movement





Photo: © Julian Serafeim

Heavy rains that have pelted southern Brazil since early May 2024 have caused flooding and heavy landslides in 425 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul state, directly affecting 1.5 million people, and so far leaving 108 dead and about 130 missing. .

According to the latest official report, 232,675 people are still displaced from their homes, and 65,573 of them have been transferred to shelters.

The most worrying situation is the Porto Alegre urban area, where entire towns and neighborhoods have been submerged since Friday, May 2, with water supply problems and power outages. According to weather forecasts, heavy rain is expected in the coming days, which will further aggravate the situation of this natural disaster.

The Emergency Coordination of the Focolare Movement has launched an extraordinary fundraising campaign to support the people of the state of Rio Grande del Sud, Brazil, through Action for a United World ETS (AMU) and Action for New Families ONLUS (AFN).

The transferred contributions will be jointly managed by AMU and AFN in coordination with the Focolare Movement in Brazil in order to provide people affected by the heavy floods with the basic necessities of food, medical care and housing.

Photo: ©Gustavo Mansour

In Brazil you can donate to the following account:

Banco do Brasil Agency: 2665-4 Current account: 39.322-3Pix: [email protected] National Association for the Sharing Economy CNPJ: 07.638.735/0001-94

From other countries you can donate online

Arab Maghreb Union: https://www.amu-it.eu/dona-ora/AFN: https://afnonlus.org/#donaora

Or by bank transfer to the following accounts:

Photo: © Lauro Alves

Action for a United World ETS (AMU) IBAN: IT 58 S 05018 03200 000011204344 at Banca Popolare EticaCodice SWIFT/BIC: ETICIT22XXX

Procedure for new families ONLUS (AFN) IBAN: IT 92 J 05018 03200 000016978561 at Banca Popolare EticaCodice SWIFT/BIC: ETICIT22XXX

Reason for payment: Emergency floods in Brazil

Tax benefits for such donations are available in many EU countries and in other countries around the world, subject to different local regulations. Italian shareholders will be able to receive income deductions and allowances, according to the rules of non-profit organizations

