Espinoza scores go-ahead goal, Yarbrough has 5 saves to help Earthquakes rally, beat Rapids 3-2 – Denver Post





Commerce City – Christian Espinoza had a goal and an assist, Vitor Costa de Brito added two assists and William Yarbrough made five saves to help the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Colorado Rapids 3-2 on Saturday night.

San Jose (3-8-1) beat Los Angeles FC 3-1 last time out to snap a five-game winless skid in which the Earthquakes have conceded 14 of their MLS-high 28 goals this season.

Costa de Brito, on the left side, crossed to the goal-bound Espinosa, who slid in behind a defender and fired a shot inside the back post to give the Earthquakes their first lead of the game, 3-2, in the 66th minute.

Colorado (5-4-3) lost for only the second time in the last seven games.

Rafael Navarro waited patiently as the play unfolded, then slid between a pair of defenders and redirected Djordje Mihajlovic's corner kick into the net from the top of the 6-yard box to give Colorado a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute.

Omer Fernandes, the 25-year-old who spent his first five MLS seasons with the New York Red Bulls before signing with the Rapids in December, made it 2-0 when he scored his first goal of the season in the 42nd minute. Kevin Cabral put in a one-touch pass. To Andreas Maxo who played another pass to Fernandes, who collected the ball and then shot the ball inside the near post.

Amal Pellegrino fired in a one-touch shot near the penalty spot after failing to clear the net in the 44th minute as San Jose cut the deficit to 2-1. Then, in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time, Espinosa played Vitor Costa de Brito's corner kick at the back post to send a header to Hernan López, whose one-touch shot from the right of the penalty kick made it 2.-2.

The Rapids had 61% of possession and outscored San Jose 17-13 and 7-5 on goal.

Colorado's Zach Steffen stopped one shot.

