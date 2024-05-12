Today in History: May 12, More than 87,000 dead or missing in China earthquake | News agency





Today in history

Today is Sunday, May 12, the 133rd day of 2024. There are 233 days left in the year.

Today's most prominent events in history:

On May 12, 2008, a devastating 7.9 magnitude earthquake in China's Sichuan Province left more than 87,000 people dead or missing.

On this date:

In 1780, during the Revolutionary War, the besieged city of Charleston, South Carolina, surrendered to British forces.

In 1932, the body of Charles Lindbergh Jr., the kidnapped 20-month-old son of Charles and Anne Lindbergh, was found in a wooded area near Hopewell, New Jersey.

In 1933, the Federal Emergency Relief and Agricultural Adjustment Administration was created to provide assistance to needy farmers.

In 1943, during World War II, the Axis forces in North Africa surrendered. The two-week Trident Conference, chaired by President Franklin Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, opened in Washington.

In 1949, the Soviet Union lifted the Berlin Blockade, which Western powers successfully circumvented with the Berlin Airlift.

In 1958, the United States and Canada signed an agreement to create the North American Aerospace Defense Command (later the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD).

In 1970, the Senate voted unanimously to confirm Harry A. Blackmun as a Supreme Court justice.

In 1975, the White House announced that the new Cambodian government had seized the American merchant ship, Mayagüez, in international waters. (US Marines took control of the ship three days after its capture, not knowing that Cambodia had released the 39 civilian crew members.)

In 1982, in Fatima, Portugal, security guards overpowered a Spanish priest armed with a spear who attacked Pope John Paul II. (In 2008, the Pope's longtime private secretary revealed that the Pope had suffered minor injuries in the assault.)

In 1986, the military drama film “Top Gun,” starring Tom Cruise and Kelly McGillis and released by Paramount Pictures, had its world premiere in New York.

In 2009, five Miami men were convicted in a plot to bomb the FBI buildings and the Sears Tower in Chicago. One man was acquitted.

In 2011, the CEOs of the five largest oil companies appeared before the Senate Finance Committee, where Democrats challenged the CEOs to justify tax breaks at a time when people were paying $4 per gallon for gas.

In 2013, Pope Francis gave the Catholic Church several new saints, including hundreds of 15th-century martyrs who were beheaded for refusing to convert to Islam.

In 2021, Israel went ahead with a ferocious military assault on the Gaza Strip, killing up to 10 senior Hamas military figures and toppling two high-rise towers housing Hamas facilities; The Armed Islamic Group showed no signs of backing down, and fired hundreds of rockets at Israeli cities.

In 2022, the world got a look at the first wild but mysterious image of the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way, with astronomers describing it as a “gentle giant” on a diet bordering on starvation.

Today's birthdays: Actress Millie Perkins is 88, R&B singer Jayotis Washington is 83, country singer Billy Swan is 82, actress Linda Dano is 81, and actor Lindsay Cross is 81 Singer and musician Steve Winwood is 76, and actor Gabriel Byrne is 74. Bruce Boxleitner is 74 years old, singer Billy Squire is 74 years old, blues singer and musician Guy Davis is 72 years old, country singer Kix Brooks is 69 years old, actor Kim Grist is 66 years old, and rock musician Eric Singer (KISS) is 69 years old. He is 66 years old and actor Ving Rhames is 65 years old. Musician Billy Duffy is 63 years old, actor Emilio Estevez is 62 years old, actor April Grace is 62 years old, TV personality/chef Carla Hall is 60 years old, actor Stephen Baldwin is 58 years old, actor Scott Schwartz is 56 years old, actor Kim Fields is 55 years old, and actress Samantha Mathis is 55 years old. 54 years old. Actor Jamie Lunar is 53 years old, actor Christian Campbell is 52 years old, actress Rhea Seehorn is 52 years old, actor Mackenzie Astin is 51 years old, country musician Matt Mangano (Zac Brown Band) is 48 years old, actress Rebecca Herbst is 47 years old, and actor Malin (MAH'- ). Leanne Ackerman is 46 years old, actor Jason Biggs is 46 years old, actor Rami Malek (RAH'-mee MA'-lihk) is 43 years old, actress and singer Claire Bowen is 40 years old, and actress Emily VanCamp She is 38 years old, and actor Malcolm David Kelley is 32 years old. Sullivan Sweetin is 29 years old.

