



Did you wake up grumpy on Saturday morning like I did? Everyone in Connecticut has seen the Northern Lights, except me. I'd like to start Nature BINGO 2024 in Connecticut, we might win this year.

In our five months of 2024, Connecticut has seen two rare events in the natural world — the Northern Lights and an earthquake measuring more than 4.0 on the Richter scale. I missed the Northern Lights, but I'm pretty sure I felt the earthquake last month. Get ready for the summer of 2024 in Connecticut The Weather Channel has announced that the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season could be one of the most active on record. Weather experts predict that there is a possibility of twenty named storms forming, 11 of which could become hurricanes, of which 6 could reach Category 3 or higher.

The North Atlantic has seen more than 400 days of record warmth, and El Niño is forecast to become La Niña, which could mean bad news for us in Connecticut.

While we dread Atlantic hurricane season in Connecticut, powerful spring thunderstorms with deadly tornadoes have left scars here as well. Floods? Oh, we have a lot of them, in fact, they read about what's going on along the Connecticut River. One natural disaster that I think we are safe from, at least until December, is avalanches.

I've experienced hurricanes, tornadoes, floods, earthquakes, droughts, and blizzards in my life, and I've never been able to see the northern lights. What comes next in 2024 in Connecticut? We'll see if the cicadas make their way in next month.

