A 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes an area near the border between Mexico and Guatemala





An earthquake strikes an area near the border between Mexico and Guatemala

A powerful earthquake shook the Mexico-Guatemala border early Sunday.

TAPACHULA, Mexico – A powerful earthquake shook the border of Mexico and Guatemala early Sunday, sending frightened residents into the streets.

The quake occurred shortly before 6 a.m. near the Mexican border town of Suchiate, where a river with the same name divides the two countries. The epicenter of the earthquake was off the Pacific coast, 10 miles (16 kilometers) west-southwest of Brisas Barra de Socialie, where the river empties into the sea.

The quake's initial magnitude was 6.4, according to the US Geological Survey, at a depth of 47 miles (75 kilometers).

In Mexico, there were no immediate reports of damage, but remote mountainous areas of the border are vulnerable to landslides.

Across the border, Guatemala's National Disaster Prevention Agency posted photos of small landslides on highways in the Quetzaltenango region and large cracks in the walls of a hospital in San Marcos on its social media accounts, but there were no reports of deaths.

In Tapachula, near the border, civil defense teams moved through the city looking for signs of damage.

Didier Solares, an official at the Civil Defense Agency in Suchiate, said they had found no damage so far.

“Fortunately, everything is fine,” Solaris said. “We are talking to companies to (rural areas) over the radio and there is nothing. There is no damage, thank God,” he said.

The earthquake that occurred early in the morning is still causing panic among people.

In the picturesque, mountainous colonial city of San Cristobal, the shaking was strong.

“We rose here because we have an earthquake warning service,” said Joaquin Morales, a resident of the area. “The alert woke me up because it comes 30 seconds before (the earthquake).”

In Tuxtla Chico, a town near Tapachula, Maria Guzman, a teacher, said: “It was terrible, the feeling was strong. It was real fear.”

Later on Sunday, at least two dozen small earthquakes occurred in the northern Mexican state of Baja California, near the US border. The magnitude of the largest earthquakes reached 4.6, while the magnitude of most of them ranged between 2.5 and 3.7.

No immediate damage was reported in the sparsely populated area about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of a relatively unpopulated area south of El Centro, California.

These reports do not appear to be related to the earthquake in Suchiati, located about 2,330 miles (3,750 kilometers) to the southeast.

