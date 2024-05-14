A 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes southern Mexico near the Guatemala border





A powerful earthquake shook the Mexico-Guatemala border early Sunday morning, sending some frightened residents into the streets, but causing no deaths or injuries.

The earthquake occurred at 5:39 a.m. and was centered 16 kilometers off the Pacific coast, about 76 kilometers southeast of Ciudad Hidalgo, Chiapas.

⚠️🇲🇽The first videos of the 6.6 magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Mexico. Well, people were asleep last night. pic.twitter.com/fqr9LrP6Nl

– Todd Paron🇺🇸🇬🇷🎧👽 (@tparon) May 12, 2024

Videos posted on social media showed the impact of the quake early Sunday morning.

The US Geological Survey reported that the earthquake's strength reached 6.4 and its depth was 75 kilometers, while the Mexican National Seismological Service said that its strength reached 6.2 on the Richter scale and its depth was 10 kilometers.

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, the SSN network reported that there were 80 aftershocks, the most violent of which reached a magnitude of 4.6.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry quickly opened emergency phone lines for people who may have been affected.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Guatemala who this morning experienced a strong earthquake in the border area with Mexico,” Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena wrote in a post on the social media site X. “No casualties were reported.”

The epicenter was not far from where the Suchiate River – part of which marks the border between Mexico and Guatemala – empties into the sea.

The epicenter of the earthquake was a little west where the Suchiate River forms part of the border between Guatemala and Mexico. (Sismologico Nacional Service)

Although there are no initial reports of damage, remote mountainous areas of the border are vulnerable to landslides.

Guatemala's National Disaster Prevention Agency posted photos of small landslides on highways in the Quetzaltenango region and large cracks in the walls of a hospital in San Marcos on social media, but there were no reports of deaths.

One video showed rocks falling on the road, but it was not clear whether they were in Mexico or Guatemala.

Didier Solares, an official with the Civil Defense Agency in Suchiate, said on Sunday that no immediate damage was found.

“Fortunately, everything is fine,” he told Proceso news magazine. “We're talking to companies, with [rural areas] Through the radio, there was nothing and no damage, thank God.”

The shaking was reportedly felt in the colonial city of San Cristobal de las Casas, located in the mountains about 250 kilometers from the epicenter.

In Tuxtla Chico, a town in southern Chiapas that is much closer to the epicenter, “it was terrible,” teacher Maria Guzman was quoted as saying by the Mexican news magazine Proceso. “I felt strong. It was real panic.”

Mexico experiences high seismic activity due to its location atop five tectonic plates, and Chiapas is one of the states of greatest concern.

This is due to the close contact between the Cocos plates and the North American and Caribbean plates, according to a special report released on Sunday by the Institute of Geophysics of the SSN based at the National Autonomous University (UNAM) in Mexico City.

Sunday's earthquake was the 19th of a magnitude of 6.0 or greater in Chiapas since 2000, including a 6.5 magnitude quake in 2019. Since 1900, there have been seven earthquakes in Chiapas that ranged in magnitude from 7.2 to 8.2 on the Richter scale, According to SSN, it is the most powerful. The last one reached 8.2 in 2017 and caused severe damage in southeastern Mexico.

With reports from Proceso, Infobae and AP

With reports from Proceso, Infobae and AP

