5.5 million magnitude earthquake hits Mataram city; Tremors reach Bali





TEMPO.CO, Mataram – A 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook Mataram, Lombok Island, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB), and surrounding areas on Tuesday, May 14, at 16:10 Central Indonesia Time (WITA). The earthquake lasted for less than ten seconds.

Mataram meteorological station chief Ardianto Septiadhi reported that the epicenter of the seismic activity was identified offshore at a depth of 10 kilometers at 8.40 degrees south latitude and 116.03 degrees east longitude, or 15 kilometers southwest of North Lombok.

Aryati Astiny, a resident of Tauride village, in Mataram, narrated that she was startled by the shaking and ran away from home with her mother and siblings. “The shaking was really intense. We went out [of the house] Immediately,” she said.

Meanwhile, Eddie Justan, a resident of Sisila village in West Lombok, North Mataram, was also terrified. “All the residents were shocked and fled [outside]”,” he said. Like his neighbors, he and his family ran into the yard.

People in Mataram, West Lombok, East Lombok, Central Lombok, North Lombok, West Sumbawa, Sumbawa, Badung, Denpasar, Karangasem and Bangli said the tremors were felt, the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said. Tabanan in Bali.

