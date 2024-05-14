The Church responds to floods and earthquakes in Papua New Guinea – Church News





The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is sending food, water containers, canvases and other supplies to areas affected by the twin disasters in Papua New Guinea.

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds during the months of March and April caused floods and landslides across the country, which includes the eastern half of the island of New Guinea, north of Australia.

Floods and landslides killed at least 23 people, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported. One of the landslide victims was a member of the Kuningi branch in the Goroka region of Papua New Guinea, the church's Pacific Newsroom reported on May 1.

Heavy rains and a 6.9 magnitude earthquake caused massive floods and landslides along the Sepik River in Papua New Guinea in March and April 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Alan Bird, governor of East Sepik Province, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that the floods extended more than 800 kilometers (about 500 miles) and affected 60 to 70 villages along the Sepik River.

On Sunday, March 24, a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck near the northern town of Ambunti, shaking villages along the Sepik River and surrounding areas that were already flooded. It is estimated that approximately 1,000 homes were destroyed.

A church member uses a tarp for shelter after landslides in areas of Papua New Guinea in April 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Robert Gordon, a District 70, has formed an emergency response committee in the Goroka and Sepik River areas of the church.

Sepik River District Chief Barney Ambuya and Pacific Humanitarian Directors Tulia Tafiti and Uraya Liveasi drove three hours from the town of Wewak on Papua New Guinea's north coast, then traveled two and a half hours in a canoe along the river to meet the local church. Leaders and damage and needs assessment. Many villages cannot be reached by road.

The most pressing needs were shelter, clean water, food, tarps to keep possessions dry, and firewood.

Chief Ambuya and others organized several truck and boat trips to transport water containers, tarpaulins, tarpaulins and food supplies.

“It's great to see how quickly and efficiently everyone pitched in to make this happen on the ground and in the remote areas of Papua New Guinea,” Elder Gordon told Pacific Newsroom.

A family receives food supplies from the church after floods and earthquake in Papua New Guinea in March 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Johnny Liotta, spokesman for the Church in Papua New Guinea, told Pacific Newsroom that the visit of Papua New Guinea Mission Chief Charles W. Hosea to Goroka and Chimbu was a “huge blessing to members and friends of the Church.”

Leota said President Hosea, who traveled with local leaders and missionaries, was well received by church members. Local Latter-day Saints felt “remembered, uplifted, and loved in their time of need.”

Paul Reid, Pacific director of social care, described residents as “admirably self-reliant”.

For example, members of the Yumbai community were temporarily separated from their food gardens when floods destroyed a footbridge, their only outlet. Working together, they were able to repair the footbridge themselves.

Tafiti, Director of Humanitarian Affairs for the Pacific, also commented on the resilience of the villagers. Members of the local church “still attended the church where taking Communion was a priority. The Moem congregation had 180 people in attendance. Penang had 186 people,” Tafity recalls.

Villagers along the Sepik River display containers of water distributed by the church after floods and an earthquake contaminated water sources in April 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As floodwaters continued to rise throughout April, the church continued to send tarps, water containers and food. About 550 20-litre water containers were delivered from Wewak up the Sepik River to the meeting place, where local residents filled the containers and transported the water to their temporary sites on dry land.

“Even when they have very little left, they still want to introduce you in recognition of your coming,” Reed said. It's literally all they have to say thank you. It looks like Papua New Guinea's version of the widow's mite.

Papua New Guinea is home to more than 38,000 Latter-day Saints in 94 congregations.

Church members scramble to attend sacrament meeting after severe flooding along the Sepik River in Papua New Guinea in March and April 2024. | Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints transport water containers from the meetinghouse to villages along the Sepik River in Papua New Guinea in April 2024. | Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attend sacrament meetings in Sepik Province, Papua New Guinea, despite recent floods, landslides and a 6.9-magnitude earthquake in March 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

