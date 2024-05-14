Akutan Pass M1.5 | Alaska Earthquake Center





May 14, 2024 05:36:01 AKDT (May 14, 2024 13:36:01 UTC) 54.1124°N 166.0028°W Depth 2.2 mi (3 km)

This event has not been reviewed by a seismologist

10 miles (16 km) west of Akutan 26 miles (42 km) northeast of Dutch 27 miles (43 km) northeast of Onalaska 41 miles (66 km) northeast of Makushin Volcano 61 miles (98 km) southwest of Westdale Peak 75 miles (121 km) km) SW of Fisher Caldera 84 miles (136 km) E of Bogoslov Island 93 miles (150 km) SW of Shishaldin Volcano 99 miles (160 km) NE of Okmok Caldera 102 miles (165 km) SW of Isanotsky Peaks 108 miles (175 km) ) SW of Roundtop Mountain Magnitude type: Ml2 Event type: Tectonic earthquake in the Aleutian Islands

The Aleutian Arc represents the region where the Pacific Plate subducts into the mantle beneath the North American Plate. It is a seismically active area, as evidenced by the thousands of earthquakes that occur every year. Since 1900, this area has hosted several major earthquakes, including the 1957 M8.6 in the Andrianof Islands, the 1965 M8.7 in the Rat Islands, the 1986 M7.9 and 1996 M7.9 in the Andrianof Islands, and the 2003 M7 8. In the Rat Islands. Together they tore up the entire length of the large thrust boundary in this area. Another notable source of earthquakes in the arc is the 6-9 mile (10-15 km) wide zone of moderate-depth earthquakes within the subducting Pacific plate, known as the Wadati-Benioff zone. The largest medium depth earthquake recorded in this region was the 2014 M7.9 Little Sitkin event. The third source of earthquakes in this region is shallow earthquakes associated with volcanic processes and crustal faults within the overriding North American plate. They occur regularly and may produce strong aftershocks or swarm-like sequences.

