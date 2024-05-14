Study says earthquakes caused by oil production have spread to Texas





A new study shows that large earthquakes associated with oil and gas development may occur in new areas of Texas.

Researchers at the University of Texas, Austin, found that seismic activity in the Midland Basin — located in the western part of the state — may be moving northeast along a newly identified “broad” fault zone. The area is part of the greater Permian Basin, one of the country's major oil and gas producing regions.

“The fault zone has been activated, and it has the potential to generate additional earthquakes that can be felt by humans, especially since it is so close to major cities along Interstate 20” in Texas, said Dino Huang, an assistant professor at Jackson University. Faculty of Earth Sciences who led the research. It was published in Earthquake Research Letters and promoted by the university this month. Cities near the fault zone include Odessa and Midland.

The earthquakes that struck the state have been blamed on the underground injection of wastewater from hydraulic fracturing, or fracking. This process requires pumping fluids into the ground to separate underground rock formations, allowing oil and gas producers to extract more fossil fuels.

