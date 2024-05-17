Carruthersville residents react to the recent 3.8 magnitude earthquake





CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) – Across the Heartland, people felt the shock of an early morning earthquake along the New Madrid Seismic Zone.

It was recorded shortly after 3am on Thursday 16 May. The epicenter of the earthquake was recorded a few miles south of Ridgely, Tennessee.

According to the US Geological Survey, the 3.8-magnitude quake could be felt as far away as St. Louis in the north and Knoxville in the east.

Some reports also came from several cities in the Heartland, including Carbondale, Chester, Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville.

A local expert says this is the 101st earthquake to hit the New Madrid seismic zone this year, and it has certainly caught people's attention.

“We were asleep at 3 a.m.,” resident Trina Holloman said.

That's when Holloman said she heard a loud bang.

“We jumped up, my dogs went crazy, and we immediately looked for the app that came up. We thought it was an earthquake and it was a 3.8,” Holloman said.

Resident Frank McCoy felt it, too.

“I started shutting down the house I live in. It's a two-story house, so it really takes a toll on it when you know you've had an earthquake that you've been through. This is actually stronger than any experience outside of the one in California but it's really scary,” McCoy said.

To learn more about the earthquake that was felt in parts of four states, we went to visit Jeff Grunewald, director of the New Madrid Historical Museum.

“Each step on the Richter scale has 32 times more energy than that lower number. So when you get to three to eight, you're talking about 25 times more energy than it would actually take to shake the surface,” Grunwald said. “So this probably had The person has a very good radius of vibration.”

Grunwald stood in front of a map representing the five-state extent of the New Madrid earthquake zone. He told us he uses information from the USGS to track earthquakes and aftershocks that affect this area.

“The earthquakes that everyone knows about are the series that started on December 16, 1811, and there were five of them that were probably in the magnitude 7 range,” Grunwald said.

But he said earthquakes do not occur according to a timetable.

“So, there could be a magnitude 7 earthquake tomorrow, or we could have another one 3,000 years from now, right?” Grunwald said.

“A lot of times your employees will say we're overdue or late, and that's not how accounts work, but it's good to be prepared because if you live in an area that has an earthquake, that can happen if you live in an area that has earthquakes,” Grunwald said. “One can strike at any time.”

It is believed that such earthquakes are not out of the ordinary.

“I really don't. I would say it's normal for these types of things to be normal and expected,” Grunwald said.

That's why Grunwald said we all need to be in what he calls “two weeks ready” for an earthquake or any type of natural disaster.

“The only thing I would recommend is a hand crank, an emergency radio, and a lot of them will also have USB ports. You can charge your phones on those phones that don't need batteries in the event of a long-term power outage,” Grunwald said. At least to listen to the radio and hear what's going on and maybe charge your phones if we have one left.

