Earthquake this morning, storms and rain coming tonight





WBBJ 7 Forecast Update

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

The quake was felt far away as it struck Parsons just after 3 a.m., 4 miles south of Ridgely this morning and small aftershocks developed this afternoon. It's shaking for now but some storms will move in later tonight. The threat of severe weather is low but heavy rain is possible overnight. We'll have a summary of the earthquake, track any storms on radar and your full weekend forecast, all coming here.

Water levels are rising across West Tennessee but only in part due to the rain we have seen over the past week. Upstream dams on the Tennessee and Mississippi Rivers have opened and water levels will remain high this week. According to TRV, they move a large amount of water through the main stem of the Tennessee River. TVA is spilling water on all nine dams on the Tennessee River to move as much water as possible as quickly as possible to reduce the potential for future flooding later this month.

Tonight:

Thursday started out mostly sunny but clouds returned late in the day. Showers and storms will be possible during the late evening and especially overnight into Friday morning with increasing coverage and intensity. The only places we could see a chance for evening storms will be northwest Madison County if we see them reach us at all.

Thursday the winds returned to the southwest allowing us to warm back into the mid 80s. Humidity will also rise somewhat on Thursday setting the stage for the return of some storms and rain but also keeping overnight lows in the mid 60s Thursday night. The chances of rain during Thursday night into Friday morning are at 90% so far.

Friday:

Like Tuesday earlier this week, rain and storms are expected to impact nearly all viewing areas. Friday will also be a mostly cloudy day but the skies will try to clear up late Friday night next weekend. As of now, the severe weather threat appears to be low but we will be monitoring the late week system closely as the day progresses.

On Friday, winds will be out of the south, but clouds and rain will only allow highs to reach the mid-70s. If skies clear, it could reach the upper 70s. Lows Friday night will drop into the 60s again. Rain chances on Friday are currently at 80%.

weekend:

Forecast models are sending some mixed messages this weekend but most are suggesting a mostly calm and mild weekend in West Tennessee. We'll likely see more clouds than sun on Saturday, but that could change as the forecast becomes clearer. Highs this weekend will return to the low to mid 80s with overnight lows dropping to the mid 60s. A low pressure system may persist Saturday bringing some continued rain into the first half of the day along the Mississippi border, but we do not expect severe weather or continued precipitation into the afternoon/evening on Saturday. The wind direction this weekend will be mostly northwesterly and light. Sunday looks like a really nice day, if you have plans for this weekend, Sunday looks even better.

next week:

We have a chance to reach 90 degrees for the first time in 2024 next week. Highs will flirt with the 90 degree mark on Monday and Tuesday. We expect mostly sunny skies to start the week as well. Clouds will return late Tuesday and rain and storm chances will also return Tuesday night into Wednesday. A few storms are possible midweek with some severe weather potential. The winds will emerge from the southwest, starting out weak, before returning to the west or northwest on Wednesday and Thursday. Morning lows will hang in the mid 60s to low 70s in the first half of next week.

Final thought:

We've seen near-normal amounts of rain so far this spring in West Tennessee after a wet start to the year according to the Jackson Airport rain gauge. More rain is expected this week and could come in two rounds as two different systems look to influence the weather this week. Highs will be close to normal, as will lows overnight. Severe weather cannot be ruled out Thursday night into Friday day, but overall, the threat appears low for most of us. We'll be monitoring the storm's trends as well as tracking everything on radar this week as it moves.

For tips on preparing for storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Joel Barnes Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather Twitter: @JoelBarnes13 Instagram: @joelbarnes13

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wbbjtv.com/2024/05/16/earthquake-this-morning-storms-showers-coming-tonight/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos