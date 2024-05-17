A 3.8 magnitude earthquake in Tennessee was felt more than 100 miles away





While you may think of earthquakes as a western problem for the United States, some of the largest earthquakes in US history have occurred in the east.

RIDGLEY, Tenn. — A 3.8 magnitude earthquake that originated along the New Madrid Seismic Zone in northwest Tennessee Thursday morning was felt more than 100 miles away, and although no damage was reported from the event, the shaking served as a reminder that the region does not… Still capable of producing earthquakes.

The US Geological Survey said the incident was centered near the town of Ridgely, about 80 miles north of Memphis.

According to the agency, mild to moderate tremors were felt throughout Tennessee and were reported as far away as Mississippi and Illinois.

The New Madrid Fault Zone is considered active, but in recent years, studies have questioned whether the area is capable of producing the earthquake many fear.

In 1811 and 1812, a series of earthquakes estimated at magnitudes between 7.2 and 8.2 shook the region, causing widespread damage.

7 facts about earthquakes

The epicenter of the earthquake on Thursday was in Tennessee

(Fox Weather)

FEMA previously warned that a large earthquake of similar magnitude along a fault line could result in “the highest economic losses due to a natural disaster in the United States.”

A federal report issued in 2004 estimated that an earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale could cause damage estimated at $300 billion and displace a quarter of a million people in at least six states.

The USGS estimated the chances of an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 or greater occurring within the next 50 years at about 25-40%, but the chance of a repeat of events that occurred in the 19th century was much lower.

“Geological studies conducted over the past 20 years have shown that sequences of earthquakes of similar magnitude to those that occurred in 1811-1812 have occurred at least twice before, in about 900 and 1450 AD. This means a recurrence period of about 500 years,” The authors of the USGS overview cited.

East Vs. West: Why earthquakes are felt differently on both sides of the United States

Due to the bedrock composition of the area, earthquakes can be felt over an area about 20 times larger than when an earthquake of the same size strikes to the west.

Some seismologists say that a downward trend in seismic activity in the region means that the tremors we feel today are actually aftershocks from the event that occurred in the 19th century.

Map showing the seismic zone of the New Madrid alone Mississippi River.

(USGS/FOX Weather)

