Türkiye renews the travel permit for Syrians affected by the Istanbul earthquake





Turkish immigration offices have begun issuing travel permits for the sixth time to Syrians moving from areas affected by the earthquake to other states, for the purpose of legally residing in the new country.

Enab Baladi met with five families currently residing in Istanbul, who confirmed that they had obtained a three-month travel permit on Thursday, May 16.

According to families holding temporary protection cards (Kimlik) from Hatay and Kahramanmaraş provinces, this is the sixth permit they have obtained, which they obtained after waiting a full day at the Turkish Immigration Directorate in the Beyazit area of ​​Istanbul.

At the same time, earthquake victims circulated on social media that the Turkish Immigration Directorate in the Esenyurt district of Istanbul refused to renew the travel permit for Syrian families.

Some families reported that Turkish Immigration Directorate employees refused entry to those wishing to obtain a travel permit who arrived after 9:15 a.m., demanding that they return the next day.

Meanwhile, Enab Baladi noted through WhatsApp groups that some families who had temporary protection cards from the states affected by the February 6, 2023 earthquake, and who have since resided in Turkish states such as Kayseri, Samsun, Bursa, and Izmir, were unable to renew their travel permits.

In Kayseri, Faten (who preferred not to reveal her last name for personal reasons) told Enab Baladi that she went with her family of five to renew their travel permit, but the employees refused to renew it.

An employee at the Turkish Immigration Directorate in Kayseri offered Faten's family two options: either transfer the kimlik registration to the same state or return to the state of Hatay, where they were residing before the earthquake, which left the family in a state of confusion.

Travel permit

Since the earthquake that struck northern Syria and southern Turkey, on February 6, 2023, Syrian refugees in Turkey have been suffering from the issue of renewing travel permits when they expire, amid the absence of a consistent mechanism in the Turkish immigration directorates.

Syrians residing in southern Türkiye were forced to change their cities and move to other provinces.

The Presidency of the Turkish Immigration Department had previously canceled the travel permit between Turkish states, except for Istanbul, for Syrians residing in the affected areas, to later amend its decision to allow Syrians to remain in Istanbul.

Syrians who do not have a travel permit risk being detained by Turkish authorities because they hold a temporary protection card issued by a country different from their place of residence, and then face several days of detention and deportation to a similar country or another country with a financial status. penalty.

Since 2016, Syrians in Turkey have been prohibited from leaving the states in which they are registered, or residing in other states without a travel permit issued by the Turkish Immigration Directorates.

According to the latest official statistics issued by the Turkish Presidency of the Migration Administration on May 9 of this year, there are 3,115,336 Syrian refugees under temporary protection residing in Turkey.

If you think the article contains incorrect information or has additional details, submit a correction

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.enabbaladi.net/archives/2024/05/turkey-renews-travel-permit-for-syrians-affected-by-the-earthquake-in-istanbul/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos