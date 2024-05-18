EBC Financial Group assists in Taiwan earthquake relief efforts





EBC provided the supplies needed by the affected civilians such as food, water, health products, medical supplies such as face masks, bandages and other essentials to help the victims obtain their basic needs.

EBC Financial Group is quickly mobilizing to support Hualien communities with essential aid and rebuilding initiatives.

EBC Financial Group has taken decisive action to support communities affected by the recent earthquake in Hualien, Taiwan. Following the April 2024 earthquake, EBC coordinated with disaster relief centers to meet the immediate needs of the affected area.

After a detailed assessment of the situation, EBC Financial Group made significant donations of essential supplies, including food, water, health products and medical materials such as face masks and bandages. These efforts are part of EBC's broader mission to support global communities in times of crisis.

EBC made donations to provide vital relief materials to earthquake-affected communities in the country. The donations include basic materials and medical supplies for the affected area. EBC also coordinated with local partners and non-profit organizations in purchasing and obtaining necessary supplies to ensure rapid response to distribution of items.

In addition to providing immediate relief, EBC is actively involved in rebuilding community infrastructure in Hualien. The company is committed to helping residents regain normalcy by rebuilding homes and supporting the recovery of local economies.

EBC Financial Group recognizes that disaster relief is a long-term commitment. The company has established lasting partnerships with various organizations to provide ongoing support, not only in emergency situations but also in the later stages of reconstruction and prevention. Looking to the future, EBC Financial Group remains committed to corporate social responsibility initiatives. The company will continue to collaborate with charitable organizations and global partners to provide assistance and support to disaster-affected and disadvantaged communities around the world. EBC's mission is to promote a more equitable and healthier society by providing assistance where it is needed most.

About EBC Financial Group

Established in the prestigious financial district of London, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is known for its comprehensive range of services that include financial broking, asset management and comprehensive investment solutions. With its offices strategically located in prominent financial centres, such as London, Sydney, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Cayman Islands, Bangkok, Limassol and others, EBC serves a diverse range of individual, professional and institutional investor clients around the world.

Recognized by numerous awards, EBC prides itself on adhering to the highest levels of ethical standards and international regulations. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd is regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Ltd. is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA).

At the heart of the EBC Group are seasoned professionals with over 30 years of deep experience in major financial institutions, who have deftly navigated significant economic cycles from the Plaza Agreement to the Swiss franc crisis of 2015. EBC supports a culture where integrity, respect and security of client assets are paramount, This ensures that every investor engagement is treated with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

EBC is the official foreign exchange partner of FC Barcelona, ​​providing specialized services in regions such as Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and Oceania. EBC is also a partner in United to Beat Malaria, a UN Foundation campaign aimed at improving global health outcomes. Starting in February 2024, EBC is supporting the public engagement series What Economists Really Do by the University of Oxford's Department of Economics, demystifying economics and applying it to major societal challenges to promote public understanding and dialogue.

