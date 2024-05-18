The road ahead: Stories, series history and more ahead of Orlando City SC vs. San Jose Earthquakes





– While Orlando City was unable to find the back of the net, the Lions were able to eliminate Inter Miami on Wednesday night, becoming the first team to keep the Hirons off the board since the New York Red Bulls on March 23 and the second all-time this season in any competition. Pedro Gallese achieved his 38th clean sheet as a Lion.

– The Lions held Miami to just six shots, the fewest the Herons have in any game this season. Miami had just 0.60 expected goals, its second-lowest total of the season.

Orlando midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro ranks third in MLS in goals made per 90 minutes, behind only Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Lodeiro ranks fourth in the league among qualified players in expected assists per 90 and third in progressive assists per 90. Lodeiro has 85 assists in 203 MLS games.

– Striker Luis Muriel made six successful dribbles against Miami, resulting in three shots and creating three chances. Muriel ranks second in MLS behind Atalanta's Thiago Almada in dribbles completed per 90 minutes this season.

– 2024 first-round pick Yutaro Tsukada made his MLS debut in the final minutes of the Orlando/Miami game, becoming the first Japanese-born player to suit up for Orlando City. Tsukada, who was drafted 25th overall out of West Virginia, is on a short-term agreement from Orlando City B and is eligible for selection this weekend in San Jose.

