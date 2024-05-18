Georgia: An earthquake occurred on Saturday morning





Above video: Saturday's headlines An earthquake was reported Saturday in Georgia. According to the USGS, a 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported near LaGrange at 2:23 a.m. The USGS reported that the quake occurred less than a kilometer below the surface. It is the second earthquake in Georgia this month after a 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Resaca on May 9. TRENDING STORIES WEATHER DAY ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible across the Savannah region Early voting has ended in Georgia. Here's a look at the missing turnout in South Carolina: Authorities are searching for a teenage boy who disappeared overnight

LaGrange, Ga. —

Above video: Saturday's headlines

An earthquake was reported on Saturday in Georgia.

According to the USGS, a 2.2 magnitude earthquake was reported near LaGrange at 2:23 a.m.

The US Geological Survey reported that the earthquake occurred at a depth of just under one kilometer below the surface.

It is the second earthquake to hit Georgia this month after a 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Resaca on May 9.

