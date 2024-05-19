A multidirectional view of earthquake phenomena





In December 1993, C. P. Rajendran and his wife Kosala traveled to Desamangalam, near Wadakancherry in Kerala, to allay the fears of villagers whose lives had been turned upside down by a long procession of aftershocks in the aftermath of a relatively harmless earthquake. Land prices fell dramatically, the men of the village could find no suitors, and people slept outdoors for months.

After arriving at the village, the couple were congratulated on a makeshift platform. Then, when Rajendran drew the villagers' attention to the decreasing frequency of aftershocks, advising them not to be too disturbed, the ground shook again, perhaps ironically.

The young, uncertain science of earthquake forecasting is one of several topics addressed by the country's leading seismologists in their new book, The Roaring Earth: The Story of Indian Earthquakes. “To date, there are no models that can predict the time, location, and magnitude of future earthquakes. Neither their causative factors nor their interactions can be observed, unlike atmospheric processes that can be monitored,” say the authors.

The mercurial nature of earthquakes is perhaps best illustrated by the 1993 Parkfield experiment, for which hundreds of geologists besieged the small California town. Parkfield lies on the San Andreas Fault, one of the world's largest faults, has experienced regular moderate earthquakes for 22 years since 1857, and has been the site of an earthquake prediction experiment led by the USGS. But nothing notable happened that year. Instead, the earthquake occurred 11 years later in 2004.

The Rajendrans, who discovered their shared passion for Earth sciences in the late 1980s while pursuing post-doctoral studies in Charleston in the US, have intimate knowledge of the Earth and the major disturbances that occur there. In the crumbling earth, they tell their story unconsciously, at a rapid pace, moving between sweeping views of the fundamental forces of nature at work beneath our feet, and through paleontology, which reconstructs the history of earthquake activity before automated recording began, uncovering evidence of ancient disturbances that could It portends future seismic risks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/lifestyle/books/2024/May/18/the-rumbling-earth-book-review-a-multidirectional-look-at-the-phenomenon-of-earthquake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos