Preview, how to watch, TV info, live stream, lineups, match theme and more – The Mane Land





Okay, it wasn't the most exciting game, but that's what you get when you put a rivalry game in the middle of the week. However, Orlando City picked up a point against a good team, had yet to lose to Inter Miami at home, and looked the most defensively solid team in a long time. Here's how I evaluated Orlando's individual performance with an even defensive ratio.

appetizers

GK, Pedro Gallese, 7.5 – This was another strong performance from Gallese, after he put in a good display in Saturday's win over the Philadelphia Union. He was called into action a few minutes into the game, and made a fantastic save to deny Luis Suarez 1v1. He made three saves that night, but faced no real threat apart from Suarez's early chance. His distribution wasn't at its best, as he passed with only 65% ​​accuracy on the night, but he's not the only Lion who had some trouble delivering passes. Overall, he controlled his area well, came off the line at the right times, and made great saves when it was needed. He was starting to look like his old self.

D, David Brekalo, 6.5 – Like Gallese, Brekalo performed well in his last outing. He made an excellent save in the seventh minute to deny Robert Taylor, although the play might have been ruled out for offside anyway (he wasn't on the field). He was busy defensively and finished his night with three clearances, two interceptions, one block and one aerial duel won. He stood out on the offensive side with one shot, one put on goal, and an 88% passing accuracy.

D, Wilder Cartagena, 7 – If I hadn't known that the Peruvian wasn't a natural centre-back, I never would have guessed it. He has looked natural in the position through two games. The play he made in the 54th minute when he headed a corner kick as he tracked back towards his own goal with Taylor circling him was excellent, making several timely tackles while keeping things generally calm in the middle of defence. three. He also registered three clearances, two interceptions and one defensive block, as well as committing a foul. He also committed his own foul and sent his passes with 80% accuracy. He gets half a point from his compatriots for being a midfielder by trade and looks as good as ever.

D, Rodrigo Schlegel, 6.5 – Schlegel returned from his red card suspension, and his performance was much more subdued than the last time he was out. His four clearances led all players, and he also won an aerial duel, registering a tackle and two interceptions while fouled. Like Cartagena, he committed a foul of his own, and also had one shot (blocked), while passing with an 87% accuracy. I was a little concerned about his tendency to burn a bit during high-pressure matches, but he delivered a consistent and reliable performance.

WB/F, Facundo Torres, 6.5 – Like Angulo, Torres' defensive responsibilities at full-back meant he wasn't as involved in attack as we're used to seeing him, although he did get forward late in the game soon before being substituted in stoppage time . He took one shot (off target), caused one foul, made two key passes, completed one cross, and passed the ball with an accuracy of 83%. In defense, he contributed to the tackle and clearance and won one aerial duel. He's always started slow and the limitations his position has imposed the last two games are what they are, but this team needs to find a way to get him going all out. The Lions are better when Torres shines, and so far this year that has not been the case.

MF, Cesar Araujo, 6.5 – As the only true defensive midfielder, Araujo had his work cut out for him, but he did the job well. He finished the game with two tackles, an interception, a complete dribble, won one aerial duel, tied with three fouls, and had a passing accuracy of 95% on 62 pass attempts. The big blemish on his night was an unnecessary foul on Julien Gressel, which means he will be suspended for Saturday's trip to San Jose. If nothing else, he'll be rested after a clutch performance over the last two games.

MF, Martin Ojeda, 5.5 – We saw Ojeda as a no. The No. 10 sits behind the duo of Luis Muriel and Duncan McGuire, and it hasn't quite worked out. The stats show that he did not have a bad night, as he finished the game with two interceptions, three shots (one off target, one on target, one blocked), two key passes, two crosses, and a passing accuracy of 87%. The eye test suggested things weren't quite going quite right, and in a game where he was largely freed from defensive responsibilities, he didn't have the necessary impact at the other end of the pitch, although Drake Callender did a very good job of blocking his low shot at Minute 32. Aside from that, his best chance to make something happen came when he had an excellent opportunity to put the ball on the board for a wide-open Torres at the back post in the 69th minute, but failed to see it, and instead played a harmless low cross that Deflected for a corner kick.

MF, Nico Lodeiro, 6.5 – When asked to help facilitate play from deep, Lodeiro looked lively in the first half, although his influence diminished as the game went on, which was true for most attacking-minded Lions. He had 1 clearance, 1 shot (blocked), 1 completed dribble, 1 foul, 2 key passes, 2 crosses, and a passing accuracy of 94%. Lodeiro wasn't as involved on the offensive end as he probably would have liked, but he did do some important tracking on several occasions when Miami sent runners from deep during its blitzes.

WB, Evan Angulo, 5.5 — Angulo appears to be the guy Miami has chosen to try to exploit, as the visitors have repeatedly tested him with breaking or diagonal balls behind him. They were tests in which he failed on several occasions, falling asleep during Franco Negri's seventh-minute strike, and again after Jordi Alba's 74th-minute strike. Both occasions required timely interventions from his teammates to spare his blushes, but the visitors hounded him for some reason. His night ended with one tackle, one clearance, two interceptions, one completed dribble and one foul, while passing with 90% accuracy.

F, Luis Muriel, 7.5 (MotM) – Listen, I get frustrated with players when they don't hit the ground running and they are setting the league on fire. But for the people who have said online that they think Muriel looks washed out, I don't know what to tell you. He contributed a tackle and clearance, had three shots (one on target, two blocked), forced a foul, won an aerial duel, and completed two crosses and three key passes while passing with 74% accuracy. Oh, and his six completed dribbles were more than any player on the pitch by a country mile. He repeatedly beat one or more Miami players and brought the ball into dangerous territory, and his pass in the 32nd minute to set up Ojeda's shot was genius, as was his 69th minute pass to set up the same man. He showed a yellow card to Robert Taylor after stealing the ball from the Miami striker in the 65th minute. His only faults that night came from the rebounds he and Torres couldn't take (a major flaw), the “foul” he made, and the subsequent booking he received ( much smaller). However, it was a lively performance, and he was awarded Man of the Match for the second time in a row.

F, Duncan McGuire, 6.5 – Like his strike partner, Muriel, McGuire also had three shots, one of which was off target, while the other two were blocked. He also registered two key passes, two completed dribbles, one tackle and one clearance. I would have liked to see him try to stretch Miami's backline more than he did, but perhaps Oscar Pareja gave him different instructions. His work tracking back defensively was impressive, but it was an indictment of Orlando's play in the second half that he had to get back there as often as he did.

Alternatives

WB, Dagur Dan Thorhallsson, (79′), N/A – Dagur Dan was brought in for Muriel, slotted in as a right-back and had a nice stretch appearance, which wasn't enough to get a fair grade. However, he did contribute a clear clearance and two key passes, while delivering all four passes he attempted accurately.

WB, Rafael Santos, (80′), N/A – Santos came on for Angulo but went on to fill the left-back role. He didn't record any defensive statistics but completed two dribbles and 91% of his passes, and was involved in some half-chances for the Lions as the game wore on.

F, Jack Lynn, (85′), N/A – Lynn entered the game for McGuire as the clock ticked down to the 90th minute. He was not a great participant, completing two of the three passes he attempted. He'll want to get the other player back, because he did a really good job of bringing down a tough ball and stopping play, but he misplayed an easy pass to Santos with his left foot, which stopped the break before it even started.

F, Yutaro Tsukada, (90'+3), N/A – We got a quick look at the man the Lions signed to a short-term agreement from OCB for the next two games. Despite arriving late, he had the opportunity to make the biggest impact of the night, but he fired a shot over the bar and went out of play on the final play of the night.

How did you see the individual performance in this match? Make your voice heard in the comments, and be sure to vote in our Man of the Match poll. Vamos Orlando!

