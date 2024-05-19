BMKG is preparing for a joint mission to explore earthquake zones





JAKARTA (ANTARA) – The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has begun preparing missions to investigate seismic phenomena in Indonesia's megathrust zones, the agency's head, Dwikorita Karnawati, said on Sunday.

The expeditions will be conducted by BMKG and the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) for research and data collection.

Karnawati said the expeditions will explore all of Indonesia's megathrust zones: Sunda subduction, Banda subduction, Sulawesi subduction, Philippine Sea plate subduction, Maluku Sea plate subduction, and North Papua subduction.

“We have started preparing everything, including research, training and development centers, to create earthquake and tsunami models,” she said.

The expeditions will start in Batam, Riau Islands, and travel through several cities before arriving in Betong, North Sulawesi, on August 25, said Andrey Ramadani, head of general meteorology at BMKG.

The research will involve a series of long voyages using OceanX's OceanXplorer ship.

OceanX is a global marine exploration non-profit organization that collaborates with the Coordinating Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Investment to research the Indonesian seas.

The expeditions will not only investigate seismic phenomena, but will also monitor air-sea interaction in Indonesian waters.

The target areas are where these interactions influence weather and climate variability in Indonesia, such as the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO) and the oceanic dipole in the Banda Sea.

BMKG considers this research exploration crucial because natural and sometimes cyclical changes in air and ocean circulation, volcanic eruptions, and other factors influence climate variability.

Moreover, only 19% of Indonesia's vast seas (more than 70% of the country's area) have been mapped, highlighting the need for exploration, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said at a recent coordination meeting.

“Preparations with OceanX have been completed. BMKG is also bringing equipment to measure relevant parameters and continues coordination, especially with the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment as the leading sector,” Ramadani said.

Related news: South Nias earthquake centered in Batu megathrust zone: BMKG Related news: Sunda Strait megathrust sector could trigger 8.7m earthquake: BRIN

Translator: M. Rizko Pima Elko Prasetiu, Katriana Editor: Anton Santoso Copyright © ANTARA 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/313779/bmkg-prepares-joint-expedition-to-explore-earthquake-zones The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos