The Kaikoura earthquake is linked to unrest at the Taupo supervolcano





It's been a question on the minds of geologists everywhere: Can giant earthquakes trigger volcanic eruptions?

Now, the massive 2016 Kaikoura earthquake appears to have provided a vital clue to the answer, with just-published results linking shaking from the 7.8-magnitude event to unrest at our most famous volcano.

One of the study's lead authors, University of Victoria seismologist Dr Finn Ilsley Kemp, said the theory of earthquake-triggered volcanism had long been difficult to test – partly because earthquakes large enough to cause such an impact don't happen very often.

But the Kaikoura event — one of the most complex earthquakes ever observed, involving more than 20 faults — has left scientists with a trove of rich data to sift through.

Ilsley Kemp said this meant his team was able to investigate two different types of pressure changes within the Earth that are known to affect volcanoes.

“The first comes from the permanent movement of the ground – think of the coastal rise at Kaikoura – and the second comes from the temporary movement of the ground caused by shaking,” he said.

“We were able to clearly show that the response at Taupo volcano was caused by ground shaking – because the pressure change caused by this can be transmitted much greater distances.”

The study, published this month in the journal JGR Solid Earth, began with an interesting signal detected at one of GeoNet's GPS stations north of Lake Taupo in the aftermath of the earthquake.

When the researchers looked at data from nearby stations, they discovered a pattern of local ground displacement, which modeling eventually linked to the event.

“The biggest curiosity was the timing of the deformation we saw,” said study author Jessie Schuler, also from the University of Victoria.

“It started right after the Kaikoura earthquake and lasted for about two weeks before it went away.”

After ruling out any other sources, the team put forward several theories regarding how different types of stress changes trigger the disorders.

Ultimately, they concluded that the deformation was caused by magma movement or faulting, with the trigger being seismic waves extending from the epicenter at Culverden, about 500 kilometers away.

Interestingly, the observed ground shaking was much stronger than that recorded from earthquakes of similar size and similarly distant: namely the same year's 7.1 T Araroa earthquake, and a 7.3 magnitude tremor near the East Cape in 2021.

This is likely due to the “directionality” of the Kaikoura fault rupture, which diverts seismic energy towards Taupo, Schuller explained.

However, it was not clear why Taupo responded to the large earthquake, but it appears that other volcanoes such as Ruapehu did not.

Study author Dr Sigrun Herrensdotter, from GNS Science, said there were no clear links between recent periods of unrest in Taupo, in 2019 and 2022-2023, and the 2016 earthquake.

These two recent bouts of activity are attributed to the movement of magma within the massive caldera volcano, just a few kilometers below Lake Taupo.

“This may indicate that the volcano was already prepared for unrest when the Kaikoura earthquake occurred, and the dynamic pressure changes caused by seismic waves traveling from Kaikoura were enough to stimulate movement in Taupo,” said Herrensdotter.

Underneath Lake Taupo lies a massive caldera volcano – and unrest within the system has now been linked to the 2016 Kaikoura earthquake. Photography / Galina Andrushko

Ilsley Kemp said it would now be interesting to look for possible earthquake links in major explosions from New Zealand's ancient past.

“We now have to delve deeper into the past, using techniques such as sediment records, to find out whether some of the many eruptions we have seen in the past occurred at the same time as large earthquakes,” he said.

“This would allow us to look at a much longer time series than we can do using modern geophysical methods.”

Looking to the future, Ilsley Kemp said the new findings showed that we should not necessarily treat earthquakes and volcanoes as two separate natural hazards.

“They could be intrinsically linked,” he added.

“We know that we will have large earthquakes in our future – from sources such as the Hikurangi Subduction Zone and the Alpine Fault – so work must take into account whether these earthquake scenarios may cause large pressure changes in our many active volcanoes.

“These multiple, cascading risk scenarios will be very complex and difficult to manage, but there is a lot of work across multiple agencies to help prepare New Zealand for the future.”

Jamie Morton specializes in science and environmental reporting. He joined the Herald in 2011 and writes about everything from environmental conservation and climate change to natural hazards and new technology.

