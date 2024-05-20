The largest number of regulatory agencies for medical products approved as WHO-listed bodies





WHO has approved the designation of 33 national and regional regulatory authorities as WHO Listed Authorities (WLA) that can be trusted to meet the highest level of regulatory standards and practices for the quality, safety and efficacy of medicines and vaccines. This list comprises a total of 36 regulatory authorities from 34 Member States that have now been designated as WLAs since the launch of the initiative in March 2022. Newly approved WLAs include: US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) and the European Medicines Regulatory Network (EMRN), which consists of the European Commission, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the medicines regulatory authorities of the following 30 countries: Austria , Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany (Federal Institute for Medicines and Medical Products & Paul-Ehrlich-Institut), Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden. Furthermore, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) of Singapore, previously designated as WLA in October 2023, has been granted an expanded scope of functions. “Today marks significant progress in our joint efforts to improve access to safe, quality and effective medicines and vaccines. With leading regulatory bodies joining our roster, we are stronger and more united in improving access to quality, safe and effective medicines and vaccines for millions more people,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “I would like to congratulate all WLA-designated agencies for their investment and commitment to the quality and safety of medicines and vaccines. I also thank our experts for their hard work in implementing a transparent and evidence-based assessment throughout the evaluation process”. The decision is based on the recommendation of the WHO Technical Advisory Group on WHO-Listed Bodies (TAG-WLA) following a WHO performance evaluation confirming the consistency of the advanced work of these bodies in accordance with international standards and regulatory best practices for quality assurance, safety and efficacy of medicines and vaccines. “This key expansion of the WLA framework is a transformative milestone in the global public health regulatory landscape,” said Dr. Yukiko Nakatani, Associate Director, Access to Medicines and Health Products and Associate Director, Antimicrobial Resistance ad interim. “As WLAs, these agencies can be relied upon to ensure the quality and safety of medicines and vaccines to streamline processes, optimize resources and accelerate access to medicines and vaccines”. WHO's US FDA and EMRN approval includes all regulatory functions for drug product streams – including multi-source (generic) and novel drugs (new chemical entities), biotherapeutics and similar biotherapeutic products – and vaccines. The World Health Organization's approval of HSA includes the additional regulatory function of market surveillance and control. With this inclusion, HSA's WLA status now covers all regulatory functions, for the drug product pipeline – including multisource (generics) and new drugs (new chemical entities) and biotherapeutics and similar biotherapeutic products. Achieving WLA status signifies not only compliance with these standards, but also a commitment to continuous improvement and excellence in regulatory oversight—a commitment consistently demonstrated by EMRN, HSA, and the US FDA. There are several strict regulatory bodies awaiting evaluations after they have expressed an interest in being evaluated for WHO Listed Body designation.

