Officials comment on recent earthquake, share preparedness tips





JACKSON, Tenn. – The May 16 earthquake was felt in western Tennessee, eastern Arkansas and western Kentucky.

Shortly after 3 a.m. on May 16, a small earthquake occurred.

The earthquake's strength was recorded at 3.8 degrees.

Some residents in Lake County said the quake sounded like the impact of an 18-wheeler that was driving by, said Nathan Moran, a research associate at the University of Memphis.

“We have over 200 small earthquakes a year, and of those, we probably have up to three on average, which can be felt in the area. Usually that would be in the Reelfoot Lake area, but this one was a little bit larger,” Moran said. “It was felt at the regional level.”

The nearest fault line is at Reelfoot Lake, and Moran says that even though we're not on the fault itself, we can still feel the earthquakes from that area.

“‘What happens if you’re outside during an earthquake?’ Literally nothing, because what hurts people in earthquakes is buildings, not being outside,” Moran said.

Moran offered tips on how to prepare if an earthquake occurs in your area.

“Your emergency preparedness kit, like the one you have for any natural disasters like bad weather, power outages, etc., is integrated into earthquakes. Earthquakes are another natural phenomenon. The difference is that you don't get the warnings that you would With weather events.”

You want to make sure nothing falls on top of you at home, said Thomas Pratt, a research geophysicist with the USGS.

“The only thing to do is make sure large items are secured to the wall. Make sure bookshelves and similar items are secured to the wall. Most people get injured when things fall on them, so you have to make sure nothing falls on top of you if your house starts shaking,” Pratt said. “.

Pratt stated that we typically do not experience damage from an earthquake until we reach the 4.5-5 magnitude range.

