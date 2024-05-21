Campi Flegrei volcano in Italy is experiencing the strongest earthquake in its history





Campi Flegrei schools closed on Tuesday amid a seismic storm.

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake shook Campi Flegrei on Monday evening, a highly seismic area in the Campania region of southern Italy near Naples.

The quake was part of an ongoing “seismic storm” of tremors, with an epicenter near the town of Pozzuoli, according to Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

The earthquake, which occurred at 20.10 at a depth of three kilometers, was the strongest earthquake to hit the Campi Flegrei region in the past forty years.

[DATI #RIVISTI] #4.4 magnitude earthquake at 8.10 PM EDT on 05.20.2024 in Campi Flegrei Prof = 2.6 km #INGV_38759141 https://t.co/qqSmIFurdb

— INGVterremoti (@INGVterremoti) May 20, 2024

Firefighters said the quake caused minor structural damage in Pozzuoli and sent people into the streets in panic, with many spending the night in their cars.

About 150 tremors were recorded over five hours on Tuesday evening, including a 3.5 magnitude earthquake at 19.59 degrees and a 3.9 magnitude earthquake at 21.46 degrees, INGV said.

Local authorities said schools in the areas around Pozzuoli, Baccoli, Quarto and Monte di Procida, as well as some parts of Naples, would be closed on Tuesday as a precaution.

Declared a regional park 20 years ago, the Phlegrain Fields is a highly seismic area formed by an enormous volcanic caldera, located west of Naples and about 50 kilometers from Mount Vesuvius.

Campo Flegrei last erupted in 1538, but earthquakes have become common in the area since 1950, with seismic disturbances escalating in the early 1980s.

Experts believe that the recent rise in seismic activity is linked to broodism, a phenomenon that involves the gradual rising or subsidence of part of the Earth's surface, caused by filling or emptying of underground magma chambers or hydrothermal activity.

There are 15 cities in the Campi Villegre region with a combined population of more than half a million people living in the so-called “red zone” most at risk.

Earlier this year, the Italian government announced new measures in light of increasing seismic activity in the region, and updated emergency plans for the possibility of mass evacuation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wantedinrome.com/news/italy-campi-flegrei-super-volcano-earthquake.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos