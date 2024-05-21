Prosecutors demand the arrest of Israel's prime minister and Hamas leader for war crimes BBC News





The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has requested an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the leader of Hamas in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar. The court's chief prosecutor said there are reasonable grounds to believe that the two men bear responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity since the October 7 Hamas attacks and in Gaza. They are also seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, along with the group's military leader Mohammed Deif. Prosecutors accuse Israel of state-sanctioned targeting of Gaza's civilian population, including the use of extermination, killing and starvation as weapons of war. Hamas is accused of massacre, hostage-taking, torture and sexual violence. International Criminal Court judges will now decide whether there is enough evidence to issue warrants. Mr. Netanyahu called the request for his arrest absurd and President Biden called it “disgusting.” Hamas demanded “the cancellation of all arrest warrants issued against Palestinian resistance leaders” and said it violated their right to resist Israeli aggression and occupation under international law. The accusations against Israeli and Hamas leaders stem from the events of October 7, when waves of Hamas gunmen attacked Israel, killing around 1,200 people and returning 252 hostages to Gaza. That attack led to the current war, which has killed at least 35,500 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the territory's Hamas-run Health Ministry. Fiona Bruce presents BBC News at Ten reporting from Lucy Williamson. Subscribe here: http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

For more news, analysis and features visit: www.bbc.com/news #BBCNews

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Idf5g7Hhs5I The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos