



The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) said that the area surrounding the city of Naples in southern Italy was shaken by an earthquake on Monday evening, with a magnitude estimated at 4.4.

The earthquake occurred around 8:10 pm (1810 GMT). As has often been the case in recent months, the epicenter of the quake was said to be in the Phlegrain Fields, an intense volcanic area just a few kilometers from the southern city

The US Geological Survey (USGS) estimated the earthquake's magnitude at 4.2.

According to media reports, the earthquake was clearly felt not only in the towns near the Phlegrain fields, but also in Naples, including the port area. There were initially no reports of injuries or serious damage.

The fire brigade said that residents reported cracks in some homes and pieces of building facades falling off. Emergency services were on site to assess the situation.

Some frightened residents ran into the streets while some houses, especially those close to the epicenter, were shaken to the core, Corriere del Mezzogiorno newspaper reported. The short but violent earthquake was preceded by weaker tremors.

INGV recorded several more weaker earthquakes in the following hours. At 9:45 p.m., the institute recorded a 3.9-magnitude earthquake, followed by a 3.6-magnitude earthquake at 11 p.m. In total, about 150 tremors hit the area in less than five hours starting at 7:50pm on Monday.

Some residents of the villages surrounding the phyllgrain fields refused to return to their homes. According to the Italian news agency ANSA, tents were set up at night in four areas in Pozzuoli, the main city on the Phlegrian Peninsula.

The phyllgrain fields have been exposed to numerous small earthquakes for some time. These tremors are often small and barely noticeable, weakening the Earth's crust in the area. Researchers have repeatedly warned of this phenomenon. For 11 years, the area has been on yellow alert, which calls for caution.

People gather in a safe area in the street on the waterfront between Naples and Pozzuoli after the earthquake that struck the country. Salvatore Laporta/IPA via ZUMA Press/dpa

