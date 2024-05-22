Phlegrean Fields | Earthquake swarm on May 20, 2024





From 19:51 local time on 20 May 2024 (17:51 UTC) an earthquake swarm runs in the Campi Flegrei area, until 00:31 on 21 May 2024, approximately 150 earthquakes with magnitude (Md) ≥ 0.0 (95 spot) and maximum size (Md) 4.4 (±0.3).

The Md 4.4 event was the most active event recorded since the beginning of the current seismic crisis that began in 2005. The epicenter is located within Solvatara at a depth of 2.6 km.

At present there is no increase in the lifting speed which is currently 2 cm/month. In the current situation, there are no changes in direction in the horizontal deformations or local deformations of the ground that differ from the previous trend.

It must be remembered that during the seismic crisis of 1982-1984, the ground upwelled up to 9 cm per month, and up to 1,300 seismic events per month were exceeded. However, currently, in the past month, approximately 450 events with Md≥0.0 have been recorded.

Geochemical parameters measured by continuous stations (temperature and CO2 fluxes) do not show significant changes compared to the trends of recent months, if not the known rise in temperature and pressure that characterizes the hydrothermal system.

Earthquakes are not a predictable phenomenon, and therefore the possibility of other seismic events, also of similar energy to what was already recorded during the current swarm, cannot be excluded.

THEINGV Vesuvian Observatory continues its regular and extraordinary observing activities in order to identify even the smallest variations in useful observing parameters to better define the current ongoing phenomenon.

The structures of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) dedicated to monitoring the Campi Flegrei caldera area are always operational 24 hours a day, and on May 21 measurements and sampling will be carried out in some locations in the caldera.

The INGV, together with the Naples Vesuvius Observatory Section, is in constant contact with the national and regional civil protection and with the municipalities concerned, as well as with all the authorities competent for the protection of the territory.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ingv.it/en/press-and-urp/Press/Press-releases/5573-Campi-Flegrei-earthquake-swarm-of-20-May-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos