A highly sensitive fiber optic gyroscope senses rotational ground motion around the active volcano





Researchers have built a prototype of a fiber-optic gyroscope for high-resolution, real-time monitoring of Earth's rotation caused by earthquakes in the active volcanic area of ​​Campi Flegrei in Naples, Italy. A better understanding of seismic activity in this densely populated region can improve risk assessment and may lead to improved early warning systems.

“When seismic activity occurs, the Earth's surface undergoes linear and rotational movements,” said research team leader Saverio Aveino of the Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche Istituto Nazionale di Ottica (CNR-INO) in Italy. “Although the cycles are generally very small and are not typically observed, being able to capture them will provide a more complete understanding of the Earth's internal dynamics and earthquake sources.”

In Optica Publishing's Applied Optics journal, researchers published preliminary observational data from the rotational sensor, which relies on a 2-km-long fiber-optic gyroscope. The sensor performed well while recording data continuously over five months, and was able to detect noise and ground rotation from small to moderate local earthquakes.

The metropolitan city of Naples has a population of about 3 million people and three active volcanoes. The entire area is covered by a network of multi-parameter sensors that provide real-time monitoring of various physical and chemical parameters used to study seismic and volcanic activity.

“Measuring the Earth’s rotation will add another piece to this complex mosaic of sensors.”

said research team member Danilo Galluzzo from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV). “This additional information will also help in comprehensively understanding volcanic seismic signals, which are essential for detecting any changes in volcanic dynamics.”

Measuring rotational motion

Gyroscopes are devices used to detect and measure changes in direction or angular velocity – the rate at which an object rotates. For example, in smartphones, simple gyroscopes detect and measure the device's orientation and rotation. To measure the rotation of seismic waves generated by an earthquake or volcanic activity, researchers have developed a more complex gyroscope based on the Sagnac effect.

The Sagnac effect occurs when light traveling in opposite directions around a closed loop exhibits different travel times. This results in measurable interference patterns in the light that depend on the ring's rotation rate. By measuring the interference of light, angular velocity can be detected with high accuracy.

“Our laboratories are located in the heart of an active volcanic area, which constitutes a natural source of earthquakes,” Avino said. “Since we encounter small and medium earthquakes almost every day, we can measure and obtain a large number of data about the Earth's rotations, which can be successively analyzed to study seismic and volcanic phenomena in the Campi Flegrei area.”

Capture seismic activity

The researchers assembled a prototype of a fiber-optic rotational sensor using standard laboratory tools and components. To test it, they injected light into a 2-kilometre-long fiber-optic cable, similar to those used in optical communications. The fiber cable formed a loop where inputs and outputs are connected, creating a continuous light path without any breaks, and was neatly wrapped around a 25cm diameter aluminum spool to form a coil.

During experiments, the optical sensor is kept in a controlled laboratory environment in a building located on top of a volcano's caldera — a large depression that forms when a volcano erupts and collapses. “This first version of the system showed accuracy comparable to other modern fiber-optic gyroscopes,” said the paper's first author, Marialuisa Capizzuto, of CNR-INO who worked on the device. “It also has a very good duty cycle – the percentage of time the instrument is measuring/acquiring data – which allowed us to run the system continuously for about five months.”

“A typical gyroscope can only measure one of the three directional components of rotational motion. However, a combination of three of the same gyroscopes, each oriented to capture a different axis of rotation, can be used to capture all three components,” Luigi Santamaria said. Amato from the Italian Space Agency (ASI). Once the researchers improve the accuracy and stability of the single-axis system, they plan to create a three-axis gyroscope. Eventually, they want to establish a permanent Earth rotation observatory in the Campi Flegrei area.

