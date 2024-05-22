GOAL and the European Union reach more than a million people in northwestern Syria with vital assistance after the February 2023 earthquakes – Syrian Arab Republic





The GOAL RELIEF emergency response project, funded by the European Union and other donors, reached more than one million people across northwest Syria between May 2023 and May 2024. Going forward, GOAL will expand its reach under the project through an aid program Enhanced cash food and the introduction of new activities for decent shelter.

The fourth stage of relief:

The fourth phase of RELIEF, GOAL's emergency response project in northwest Syria, has provided vital emergency aid, food assistance and clean water and sanitation support to more than one million people in urban, rural and camp areas across Idlib and northern Aleppo. The activities carried out within the framework of the €19 million project, mainly funded by the European Union, were concluded last week.

“After 13 years of conflict and the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria in February 2023, more than 4 million people in northwest Syria are struggling to deal with displacement, displacement and diminishing access to food and basic services. “Ensuring The European Union supports GOAL to reach the most vulnerable families through integrated, conflict-sensitive programs focused on strengthening the resilience of Syrian communities in the face of the critical challenges they continue to face.”

Disaster response programming:

As part of its disaster response programs under RELIEF IV, GOAL prioritized communities in northwest Syria directly affected by the devastating earthquakes of February 2023. In addition to providing cash assistance to affected families, emergency water, sanitation and hygiene activities were implemented in order to address needs additional humanitarian relief caused by the devastation caused by earthquakes and mitigate the increased risk of outbreaks of waterborne diseases such as cholera.

“The impact of the earthquakes on water systems in northwest Syria, which had already collapsed after more than a decade of conflict, was particularly dire,” said Jenny Zielinski, GOAL’s country director for Syria response. Interruptions to water supply, sanitation services and wastewater management were common in earthquake-affected communities, putting vulnerable families at greater risk of waterborne and other diseases.

“Ensuring continuous and reliable access to safe drinking water and sanitation services has been a cornerstone of GOAL’s programs in northwest Syria. Following last year’s earthquakes, we expanded this support by connecting camps hosting those who lost their homes to water and sanitation networks and restoring access to Piped water in affected areas.

Within the framework of the fourth relief:

More than 800,000 people were provided with regular access to clean piped water. More than 130,000 people residing in earthquake-affected areas or in newly stabilized IDP camps benefited from emergency water, sanitation and hygiene activities, including expansion of water networks, repair and rehabilitation of critical infrastructure, and sanitation management. 42,000 individuals affected by Earthquake and 23,000 people newly displaced by escalating military conflict with cash assistance to help them meet urgent needs. 130,000 people were reached with winter cash assistance to help them keep warm during the coldest earthquake day of the year. 73,000 people received cash food assistance.

Next stage: support

Within the framework of “Sanad”, which is the next phase of the project, the “GOAL” organization will expand the cash-based food assistance program and build additional dignified shelters that provide protection and privacy for the displaced, relying on the experience that the organization has developed in this field. Families in northwest Syria residing in camps where access to services is more difficult will be prioritized in the allocation of the new housing units that GOAL will manufacture under the project.

GOAL, an international humanitarian agency in Dublin, Ireland, was founded in 1997. Since its inception, GOAL has responded to almost all of the world's major humanitarian crises. Today, with a staff of 3,500 people worldwide, GOAL operates in 13 countries across Africa, the Middle East and Latin America and is operational in Ukraine. The Agency provides humanitarian assistance programs in the areas of emergency response, health, food and nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene and livelihoods. While GOAL will always be the first responder to humanitarian crises, it is also committed to working with vulnerable communities, with a particular focus on those excluded or marginalized, to help them survive crises and support them on the path to recovery and resilience. For more information, please visit the home page – GOAL Global

