CRU GROUP offers leading training programs in forest fire and earthquake prevention





TORONTO, ONTARIO, May 22, 2024 /INPRESS/ – As a trusted independent service provider for disaster claims, CRU GROUP is proud to announce the launch of its pioneering CE-certified training programs aimed at addressing the challenges posed by wildfire and earthquake disasters.

In recent years, communities around the world have faced increasingly frequent and severe natural disasters, with forest fires and earthquakes among the most devastating. Recognizing the industry's need for comprehensive preparedness and response strategies, CRU GROUP has developed innovative training programs designed to ensure leadership and officials are equipped with the necessary skills to mitigate risks, respond effectively and facilitate rapid recovery following such events. These training initiatives represent a proactive stance on disaster preparedness, drawing on 20 years of experience in effective disaster response across Canada and the United States.

Wildfire training programs include a management and operations preparedness session designed to enhance wildfire disaster response plans with updated insights and enhanced tools to facilitate the best possible response. Furthermore, the Bushfire Claims Adjustment Training Program offers a comprehensive curriculum provided to enhance the skills needed to effectively handle bushfire claims and support insureds through difficult times.

Likewise, the earthquake training module focuses on seismic risk assessment, building vulnerability analysis, emergency preparedness, and post-disaster recovery strategies. The Leadership/Management Preparedness Program provides thought-provoking questions to enable insurance leaders to anticipate an unprecedented event in Canada, and the Earthquake Claims Adjusters Training Program provides field adjusters with hands-on training in an unfamiliar specialty, unlike anything they have previously encountered.

By equipping individuals and organizations with the knowledge and tools to anticipate, prepare for, and respond effectively to disasters, we can mitigate the loss of life and property and develop stronger, more resilient communities.

The launch of CRU GROUP's Wildfire and Earthquake Training Modules marks a major milestone in the company's Canadians Helping Canadians initiative and their ongoing commitment to disaster preparedness and response. For more information about these innovative training programs or to inquire about scheduling a training session, contact [email protected].

About Crow Group

Founded in 2004, CRU GROUP provides loss adjustment, claims management and staffing solutions to the property and casualty industries throughout the United States and Canada. CRU GROUP also offers specialist claims management through Maltman International and is a member of the global adjustment network context International. Accredited insurance education and continuing education services are provided through the group's Insurance Adjuster Academy (AIA). The group's head office is located in Toronto, Canada. The US main office is located in Dallas, Texas.

For more information, please contact: Susan Dionisio 416-492-4411 x [email protected]

