New research points to an urgent need for research and evidence on the impact of climate change on neglected tropical diseases and malaria

The World Health Organization (WHO) Task Force on Climate Change, Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) and Malaria, in collaboration with Reaching the Last Mile (RLM), published a major review Transactions of the Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene. A review of 42,693 articles reveals that there is still insufficient understanding of the actual and potential impacts of human-induced climate change on malaria and NTDs.

Rising temperatures and changing weather patterns are altering the spread of vector-borne diseases, with significant implications for human health and additional burdens on systems. As the geographic range of disease vectors such as mosquitoes expands, so does the risk of introducing – or re-introducing – these diseases into new, unprepared areas. The findings of this review highlight that these changes in the prevalence, incidence, range and intensity of malaria and a range of NTDs may be felt most severely in those communities already disproportionately affected by them.

“The findings presented in this major review highlight the need for more comprehensive, collaborative and standardized modelling, so that we can better understand and predict the effects of climate change on malaria and NTDs, both directly and indirectly,” said Dr. Ibrahima Socé Fall, Director of Global NTD of the WHO program, who led the study. “This important and timely review reveals alarming trends and is a call for urgent action. Malaria transmission is likely to shift poleward and to higher altitude, while the mosquito vector responsible for the transmission of dengue and chikungunya is predicted to continue to expand its range. If we want to protect and build on the hard-won victories of the past two decades, now is the time to mobilize.”

Despite this, the paper points out that published research has too often focused on countries with a low burden of disease with high access to quality healthcare (using the HAQI measurement). Given that the effects of climate change on malaria and NTDs will vary significantly by disease and location, exhibiting non-linear patterns and evolving over time, this focus represents what the Task Force calls a growing emergency for historically underserved communities served in relation to these long-overlooked diseases.

“The climate crisis has the potential to reverse decades of progress in global health and development,” said Tala Al-Ramahi, Chief Strategy Officer of Reaching the Last Mile. “More investment in research is urgently needed to support the development of timely, evidence-based interventions and to enable us to anticipate and mitigate the worst impacts of climate change on human health.”

With only 34% of the reviewed studies (174 studies) dealing with mitigation strategies and 5% (24 studies) dealing with adaptation methods, this review further highlights the lack of evidence needed to support the success of fighting malaria and NTDs in recent decades. Our collective progress could unravel due to a climate of crisis.

“Recently we have seen the effects of extreme weather on malaria, and it is predicted to become more common. The document provides a clarion call for mitigation and evidence of climate-responsive adaptation,” said Dr Daniel Ngamije Madandi, Director of WHO's Global Malaria Programme. “Since the impacts of climate change are likely to be disproportionately borne by the poorest people, who are also disproportionately affected by malaria and NTDs, a more equitable, comprehensive and sustainable response is needed.”

To assess the impact of climate change on malaria and NTDs, this state-of-the-art review analyzed peer-reviewed papers and gray literature published between January 2010 and October 2023, and the researchers summarized the identified data and analyzed the distribution of studies by country.

A total of 42,693 records were downloaded, of which 1,543 complete works were reviewed. The researchers correlated the number of publications with the national burden of disease, the Health Care Access and Quality Index (HAQI), and climate vulnerability scores. Of the 511 papers that met the inclusion criteria, 185 papers dealt with malaria, 181 focused on dengue fever and chikungunya, and 53 reported outcomes on leishmaniasis. Other NTDs, however, were significantly underrepresented because they were not sufficiently studied.

