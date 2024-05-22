A rare earthquake has shaken parts of New York including the Adirondack Mountains





Second New York earthquake in two months

Last April, a major earthquake struck much of New York, and within minutes, it became clear that almost the entire state was feeling it. On Tuesday morning, a small earthquake struck New York. The epicenter was about two hours south of Albany, but experts said it was felt in the Adirondacks.

According to sources, a mild 2.1-magnitude earthquake — originating near Elizabethtown, New York, about two hours south of Albany — struck Tuesday morning at around 10:20 a.m. While not like the quake we saw in early April, it was enough to shake parts of… Adirondack Mountains.

“The quake struck about 269 miles north of New York City, in the Adirondack Mountains, at about 10:23 a.m. The epicenter was located about 7 miles from Elizabethtown, according to the USGS.” -Pix 11

How strong is the earthquake?

According to experts, here's the magnitude of earthquakes and how each affects us.

2.5 or less: Not usually felt, but can be recorded by a seismograph. 2.5 to 5.4: Feels a lot but only deals minor damage. 5.5 to 6.0: Minor damage to buildings and other structures. 6.1 to 6.9: This may cause significant damage in densely populated areas. The ADKS is “seismically active”

According to the USGS, the Adirondack Mountains are one of the most seismically active regions in the northeastern United States, and the region has been struck by earthquakes up to magnitude 5.8 since 1944.

According to the USGS, more minor earthquakes are felt in the Adirondack Mountains every three or four years.

