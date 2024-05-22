New York earthquake hits the Adirondack Mountains, near Elizabethtown





Understanding Earthquakes + Prediction

FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente talks with a seismologist about earthquakes in New York City.

NEW YORK — A 2.1-magnitude earthquake struck parts of New York State Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS said the quake occurred around 10:23 a.m. in the Adirondack Mountains, with its epicenter located about seven miles from Elizabethtown.

The latest earthquake adds to a busy start to the year with these seismic events.

Earthquake in New Jersey

On April 5, a 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook New York City and the tri-state area.

The USGS reported an earthquake at 10:23 a.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 and its epicenter near Whitehouse Station in Hunterdon County. About an hour later, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake was reported in nearby Bedminster.

An expert explains the earthquake felt in New York City

Steve Holler, associate professor of physics and engineering at Fordham University, explains what New Yorkers should know about a 4.8-magnitude earthquake.

Then, just before 6 p.m., a 4.0 magnitude aftershock struck the area, with its epicenter near Gladstone. Dozens of aftershocks have been reported since the earthquake.

Earthquakes are less common in the eastern regions than in the western edges of the United States because the East Coast does not lie on the boundary of tectonic plates.

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hits New York City

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck the New York metropolitan area on Friday, leaving some New Yorkers in shock but many others unfazed.

But the US Geological Survey said 13 earthquakes of magnitude 4.5 or stronger since 1950 have been recorded within 311 miles of the quake. The strongest earthquake was the 5.8 magnitude earthquake in Mineral, Virginia, on August 23, 2011, which shook people from Georgia to Canada.

What is an aftershock?

Aftershocks are smaller earthquakes that occur in the same general area during the hours, days and years following a larger quake, or “mainshock,” according to the USGS.

Understanding seismology

Today's earthquake raises many questions about the mechanisms of tremor. FOX 5 NY's Sharon Crowley spoke to a USGS geophysicist to get some answers.

Aftershocks usually mean that the ground is realigning itself after the main earthquake.

The Associated Press, as well as the FOX digital team, contributed to this report.

