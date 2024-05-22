Ontario just had an earthquake and officials blame this mine





Residents of Northern Ontario's largest city may have felt some of the tremor Wednesday morning, which has now been confirmed as a 3.1 magnitude “seismic event” by the Canadian Seismological Service — and blamed on a local mining operation.

The small rumble was recorded just after 9 a.m. on the morning of May 22 across the Greater Sudbury area, prompting locals to take to social media to share reports of the minor quake.

The Canadian Seismological Service told local reporters that the seismic event is believed to be linked to mining activities at the Vale Garçon mine.

This is supported by a statement shared with CTV News by the mine operator confirming that a seismic event occurred below the 5300 East mining grade (indicating its depth in feet underground) at its Garcon site, noting that “periods of increased seismic activity” are “common” in mines. Deep like this.

This is not the first time that the Garcon mine in Vale has been a source of earthquakes in the region, something experts have warned will happen.

A 2020 CBC article covering the frequent earthquakes that originate at the mine attributes the regular shaking in the area to blasting activity occurring deep underground at the Garcon site.

Vale officials explained at the time that a type of explosive underground mining method known as “crown blasting” was the cause of the tremors, saying such artificially induced seismic events could occur several times a year.

The natural stresses and strains in rocks deep beneath the surface are kind of like coiled springs: cut at the wrong angle or location, all that stored energy can release violently, causing an earthquake.

Wednesday's earthquake comes exactly one week after another earthquake struck eastern Ontario.

Last Wednesday, a 3.2-magnitude earthquake struck nine kilometers below Hawkesbury, Ontario, just across the Ottawa River from Quebec, just after 12:20 p.m.

Lead image by

JV Photo / Shutterstock.com

