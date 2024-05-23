A 3.9 magnitude earthquake rocks the Southern Tablelands of New South Wales, with the quake felt 300 kilometers away.





In brief: A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck southern New South Wales, felt hundreds of kilometers away. The epicenter was recorded at Crookwell and the quake was felt as far away as Canberra, Wagga Wagga and Orange. What's next: There have been no earthquake reports of damage to Australian geosciences.

A 3.9 magnitude earthquake has struck the Southern Tablelands region of New South Wales.

The Australian Geosciences Authority said the epicenter of the quake was near Crookwell, north of Goulburn, at a depth of one kilometre.

The quake was felt 300 kilometers away in Coolamon on the Riverina, along with Canberra and Orange.

There have been no reports of damage so far.

Crookwell resident Richard Stevens said the quake woke him up when it struck at about 6.40am.

“I was expecting a truck to pass through the front door, and the house shook for about five seconds,” he said.

“The windows and crockery shook but nothing fell.”

Roslyn resident Katrina Nixon said it was the “loudest shaking” she had ever heard.

“Before I felt it I heard it — it sounded like a freight train coming,” she said.

“It was a big, deep rumble and then the windows started shaking, but what scared me was the really big bang.”

About 250 earthquakes have been recorded in the Southern Tablelands in the past two decades. (ABC News)

Hundreds of reports

About 150 kilometers from the epicenter, near Millthorpe in the state's central west, Hallie Lovers woke up to the earthquake.

“It was rattling, and things started shaking on the table next to my bed,” she said.

“I thought it was a nearby mine, but no, it came from Taralga.”

Hadi Ghasemi, senior seismologist at the Australian Geosciences Centre, said the quake was recorded at a depth of one kilometre, which is why it was felt by residents of Canberra, Orange and Wagga Wagga.

He said: “The size, depth, and even timing of the event are all factors that contribute to how widely it is felt.”

“We have received over 300 self-reports, but given the scale of the event I do not anticipate any significant harm.”

Several earthquakes have been recorded in the southern plains region over the past 20 years, according to Dr. Ghasemi.

“We recorded more than 250 earthquakes in that particular area, and 20 of them were higher than three magnitudes.”

