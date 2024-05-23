“Possessed” cracks in the infrastructure create leaky layers that can even survive earthquakes





Various forms of underground activity, such as deep wells or disposal of hazardous materials, require long-term rock closure. A team of researchers has developed an innovative method based on fossilization processes to fill cracks and fractures in rocks using “concrete modeling resin.” The results were published in Communications Engineering.

Disposing of pollutants, such as radioactive waste and carbon dioxide underground, poses unique challenges. To avoid their release, it is necessary to close shafts and wells used in investigations and ensure that there are no rock leaks for long periods of time. Unfortunately, current cement-based sealing materials do not provide long-term functionality and durability. Especially in earthquake-prone countries, such as Japan, this may cause future complications, such as leaks.

To find a solution, lead researcher Hidekazu Yoshida of the Nagoya University Museum turned to his experience in preserving fossils in calcium carbonate concrete. He understood that such concrete blocks form very quickly, over a few weeks to years, and that fossils in concrete blocks remain remarkably intact for millions of years, even when excavated from sites exposed to weathering and seismic disturbances. He talked about the potential use of a similar approach in an industrial context.

“I realized that well-preserved fossils in concrete had withstood weathering and the like for tens to hundreds of thousands of years in the natural environment,” Yoshida said. “I was inspired to study how quickly concrete formed and why the fossils inside were so well preserved.”

One reason fossils are so durable is the petrification process. This is a natural fossilization process in which minerals found in groundwater precipitate from the water and accumulate around organic matter. Calcite in groundwater seals the remains by forming crystals around them, binding the surrounding sediments. This mechanism creates an almost impenetrable pit, with crystals blocking even micrometer-sized openings.

Based on the concrete forming process, the researchers mixed two agents to develop a “concrete forming resin.” The resin carries the ions needed to form calcite when water is introduced. Calcite forms impenetrable crystals in cracks and holes, reproducing the concrete formation process we see in nature, but much faster.

During a test conducted in an underground laboratory 350 meters below the surface of the earth in Hokkaido, the northernmost point of Japan, researchers discovered that the resin-based material has remarkable sealing capabilities. When applied to flow paths in rocks, it closes them completely and quickly.

The area experienced six earthquakes in two days, including a 5.4-magnitude quake, putting its resin to the ultimate test. Although five more earthquakes occurred during the testing period, the cracks remained closed. In fact, the open cracks were resealed as the crystals reshaped.

“The earthquakes were just a coincidence; something we did not expect or plan for at all,” Yoshida said. “It was a surprise to us, but it was a great opportunity to see the performance of the material. Such a rapid and sustained effect of bridging rock fractures, including repairing cracks after an earthquake, has never been reported before. Conventional cement materials cannot achieve this result.”

The group is working closely with the Japan Atomic Energy Agency, Sekisui Chemical Corporation, and Chubu Electric Power Co., Ltd. to ensure that the resin is commercially viable. After successful testing, the team anticipates a wide range of applications, including long-term underground trapping of radioactive waste and carbon dioxide, plugging abandoned oil wells, controlling groundwater during rock exploration and mines, and repairing cracks in old infrastructure such as roads. And buildings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2024/05/240522130343.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos