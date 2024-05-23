The San Jose Earthquakes are out of the US Open Cup after losing ET to Sacramento





The San Jose Earthquakes were knocked out of the US Open Cup after allowing goals in consecutive minutes of overtime Tuesday night in a 4-3 loss to the Sacramento Republic.

The Quakes tied the score at 2-2 in the 80th minute on an unassisted goal from Cristian Espinosa to force the game over 90 minutes, then took the lead when Argentine new signing Hernan Lopez scored on a one-two with Preston Goode.

But after the extra-time break, former San Jose midfielder Luis Filipe beat goalkeeper Jacob Jackson, making his debut for the club. One minute later, in the 108th minute, Sacramento took the lead when Sebastian Herrera sent a cross from Cristian Barano into the net.

“I thought the players executed the attack but then in extra time they scored two goals in three minutes and four minutes,” team coach Lucie Gonzalez told reporters after the loss. “That's two or three minutes we'd like to have back.”

The Quakes rotated their lineup for the game, starting mostly with their reserve players before bringing in mainstays Espinosa, Jackson Yueill and others as substitutes.

Judd opened the scoring for the Earthquakes in the 11th minute, then Kieran Phillips responded (17th minute) and put the Republic ahead (38) before the end of the first half. Felipe also assisted on Phillips' first goal.

San Jose's next match is at 7:30pm on Saturday in Major League Soccer against Austin FC.

