“All for health, health for all” sets the stage for the Seventy-seventh World Health Assembly
As the world continues to struggle with the consequences of the worst pandemic in a century, Seventy-seventh session of the World Health Assembly will gather under the slogan “All for health, health for all”. Scheduled to take place from 27 May to 1 June, with the participation of Ministers of Health and other senior country representatives, the Health Assembly serves as a critical platform to address existing global health challenges such as HIV, measles and polio, amid a climate of emergency and the rise conditions such as hypertension and obesity.
One of the key moments expected during the Health Assembly is Agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response and amendments to the International Health Regulations, signaling a joint effort by member states to strengthen global preparedness and response mechanisms.
The opening event before the Health Assembly on Sunday 26 May will launch WHO Investment Round efforts, engagement with current and potential donors with the aim of securing sustainable funding for WHO. In addition, the launch of the third WHO investment case on Tuesday 28 May will explain the value proposition, in terms of additional lives saved, if Fourteenth General Work Program (GPW 14)the WHO strategy for 2025-2028 is being implemented in its entirety.
“The cumulative effects of climate change, disease outbreaks and conflict mean increasing pressure on WHO to respond to global health needs,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “This Health Assembly presents our Member States with key opportunities to promote, secure and protect health and well-being for all by adopting the Fourteenth General Program of Work, a global health strategy for the next four years; by supporting WHO's continued transformation through the WHO Investment Round; and making the world safer through the Pandemic Agreement and amendments to the International Health Regulations.”
Key highlights and decisions
Key moments and outcomes expected during the Health Assembly include the approval of the WHO strategy 2025–2028, 28 May, GPW 14, to address the health implications of such megatrends as climate change, ageing, migration and advances in science and technology. The four-year period represents a window to restore health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Key decisions are expected on a number of health priorities such as climate and health, WHO's work in health emergencies, access to transformational tools, infectious diseases, non-communicable diseases, mental health, women's health and reform of WHO itself.
The Health Assembly will be attended by high-level political leaders and ambassadors, as well as representatives of civil society and non-state actors, emphasizing the global commitment to improving public health programs.
On Friday, May 31, the President of the Health Assembly will award six public health awards for the year 2024 to eight laureates for their outstanding contribution to public health.
Introductory events before the health assembly
Some events will take place on Sunday, May 26, before the official opening of the Health Assembly on Monday morning. The fifth edition of Walk the Talk: Health for All challenge will start at Place des Nations at 08:00 CEST to promote physical and mental health. Sports and entertainment presenters will be in attendance, including WHO Goodwill Ambassador Didier Drogba; basketball player and childhood obesity champion Pau Gasol; Olympic and world champion at 800 meters David Rudisha; Swiss, world Paralympic wheelchair marathon champion Marcel Hug; and choreographer and development advocate Sherrie Silver.
Later on Sunday, May 26, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Everything for health, the event Health for all at WHO headquarters will launch WHO's first investment round and host the Grand Prix awards for Film Festival Health for All. Mezzo-soprano, opera singer Farrah El Dibany will also perform. The event will be live broadcast.
On Monday, May 27, the Health Assembly will open at 09:00 at the Palais des Nations. The high-level segment is expected to begin at 09:30 with the Director-General of WHO making a presentation CEO's Global Health Leaders Awards laureates around 10:00 am. (Note: one laureate will receive the award at the May 26 event.) Dr. Tedros' keynote address will begin at approximately 2:30 p.m.
Strategic round tables
Strategic round tables will take place during the entire Health Assembly with the theme “Invest in global health – Invest in WHO”. These events will host discussions between Health Assembly delegates, partner agencies, civil society representatives and WHO experts on public health priorities. Sessions run from May 28 to June 1, 2024 at 1:00 p.m.–2:15 p.m. The session will also take place on the evening of Tuesday, May 28. All sessions can be trackedon the line.
As WHO's highest decision-making body, the Health Assembly determines the Organization's policy and approves its budget. Delegations from all 194 WHO member states participate in the Health Assembly. It precedes the agenda of the Health Assembly 40th session of the Program, Budget and Administration Committee of the Executive Committeemeeting May 22-24, 2024. After the Health Assembly, 155th session of the Executive Board will be held on June 3-4.
