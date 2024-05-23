Social earthquake in Eurasia





Since late March, much of Eurasia, from Armenia to Mongolia, has been stunned by a lawsuit brought by a former senior Kazakh official who killed his wife. On May 13, the man was sentenced to 24 years in prison. Not only were his violent actions captured on camera, but the trial was also broadcast live – the first of its kind in Kazakhstan – for millions to watch.

More than two-thirds of Kazakhs followed the trial over six weeks. A popular Russian TV news anchor was even in the courtroom, writing on social media that a “quiet revolution” was taking place in Kazakhstan, a country of about 20 million people located in the heart of Eurasia.

In a region not strong on women's rights and equality before the law, the trial of Quandik Beshimbayev, once a member of Kazakhstan's political elite, had an impact even before the guilty verdict was handed down. The Legislative Council passed a law – widely known as the “Sultanat Law” after the maiden name of Mr. Pishimbayev’s wife – criminalizing domestic violence. The law goes into effect on June 15.

In another sign of progress in a largely patriarchal society, the judge and prosecutor were women. “Family and domestic violence is an urgent problem,” Prosecutor Aizan Aimajanova told Tengrinews. “I hope that after this trial, women will realize that resorting to law enforcement is not useless.”

An estimated 80% of working-age women in Kazakhstan have been victims of domestic violence. Only 2 in 10 survivors brought a case against the offenders.

The murdered wife's brother, Aitbek Amangildi, told the Nikkei Asia newspaper that the trial had changed public attitudes, “meaning that violence is now unacceptable in society.” According to two researchers writing in Foreign Policy, the trial brought the people of Kazakhstan out of their despair and became a symbol of hope that the law will lead to justice — and not just be used by the government to suppress dissent.

According to the World Bank, just over half of countries have comprehensive laws addressing domestic violence. In Kazakhstan, the trial not only changed the law, but also prompted President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to acknowledge the high level of violence against women and girls – and the need for more action to end it.

“Everyone should be equal before the law,” he said last November after the killing of Saltanat Nokinova. “A just Kazakhstan is a country where law and order triumph.”

