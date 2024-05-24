Moroccan Al Haouz earthquake: 8 months later – Morocco





Current humanitarian needs

Eight months after the Al Haouz earthquake, the Moroccan people still face a long journey towards recovery, with the reconstruction program expected to be expensive and complex.

Moreover, the need for increased investment in building community resilience to disasters is more urgent than ever. Morocco is particularly vulnerable to disasters such as earthquakes, droughts and landslides, which are likely to become more frequent and severe thanks to urbanization and climate change.

Islamic Relief continues to help survivors meet their most urgent basic needs, and has identified important areas of intervention needed to improve their lives for the future:

Repair, rebuild and fortify vital infrastructure damaged by the earthquake such as homes, schools and water supply systems. So far, we have installed 20 prefabricated houses, two latrines and two prefabricated schools.

Supporting people to rebuild their livelihoods, so they can earn a reliable living and support their families. Islamic Relief member offices have already pledged to support livelihood projects, as well as education or healthcare interventions to support children.

Providing care and support for orphaned children in cooperation with local partners.

Design development interventions to achieve long-term impact and sustainability. Plans include enabling volunteers from Islamic Relief Canada's amazing Inspire volunteer program to make a difference as they work directly with local communities in Morocco.

Strengthening the capacity of local partners to meet the needs of local communities. We are currently one-third of the way through a program of nine skills-building training sessions for local partners.

Our ongoing response

Islamic Relief’s work in Morocco is based on two goals:

To provide people in crisis with immediate and vital support to meet their basic needs in the aftermath of the earthquake

Cooperating with the Moroccan government in long-term interventions to support affected communities to recover from disasters.

The damage caused by the disaster has made it more difficult than ever for people living in remote communities to access vital health care and hygiene services.

Islamic Relief addressed this problem by providing basic medical services and health education in affected communities, through 27 health convoys. Staffed by medical specialists, these mobile health clinics cover general medicine, paediatrics, dermatology, cardiology and more. They also provide advice on important topics such as dental hygiene and general health. So far we have done five health convoys.

Hygiene and sanitation facilities were among the vital infrastructure damaged by the earthquake, increasing the risk of disease outbreaks. To help local residents combat the spread of disease, we have installed showers and toilets in some of the housing units we provide, and we have also installed toilets for use by the entire village.

