Fox M0.9 | Alaska Earthquake Center





23 May 2024 15:03:05 AKDT (23 May 2024 23:03:05 UTC)64.9531°N 147.3188°W, depth 6.8 mi (11 km)

This event has not been reviewed by a seismologist

12 miles (19 km) southeast of Chatanica 12 miles (19 km) northeast of Fort Wainwright 14 miles (22 km) northeast of Fairbanks 14 miles (22 km) north of North Pole 21 miles (34 km) north of Eielson AFB 22 miles (35 km) E of Ister 32 miles (51 km) NW of Pumping Station #834 miles (55 km) N of Salcha 37 miles (59 km) SE of Pumping Station #753 miles (85 km) SE of Levengood 59 miles (95 km) Northeast of Nenana 270 miles (437 km) north of Anchorage Force Type: Ml2 Event Type: Tectonic Earthquake Inland Setting of Alaska Inland earthquakes in Alaska reflect shifting and rotation of mass. Three different types of tectonic structures contribute to the generation of earthquakes in this region: right-slip faults (Denali, Tintina, Kaltag), north-northeast-trending seismic zones (Minto, Fairbanks, Salcha, Dal City, Rampart), and slope faults. North of the Alaska Range. The largest event ever recorded in the interior was the M7.3 Salcha earthquake of 1937. It produced widespread landslides in the central region, but there was no documented evidence of surface rupture. Other notable events include the 1968 M7.1 Rampart earthquake, the 1985 M6.1 Dall City earthquake, and the 1995 M6.0 Minto Flats earthquake. The Fairbanks Seismic Zone was the site of three M5-6 earthquakes in 1967. An M7 thrust event occurred 2. In 1947 at the leading edge of the northern slopes of the Alaska Range and south of the Salcha seismic zone. This event, combined with current seismic activity, indicates ongoing thrust deformation on the north side of the Central Alaska Range. East of 146°W longitude, seismic activity between the Tintina fault to the north and the Denali fault to the south decreases dramatically.

