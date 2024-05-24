Match preview provided by Lexus: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Austin FC | May 25, 2024





Fans can watch the match in English or Spanish in more than 100 countries with MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Austin FC will enter Saturday in third place in the Western Conference after recording its fifth straight home win of the season. Two goals from Jader O'Brien and another from captain Sebastien Driussi – his third straight game with a goal – helped the Verde & Black beat SKC at the Q2 Stadium and extend that streak.

Dani Pereira had a solid performance in that match as well, assisting on both of O'Brien's goals to earn the pair a place in the MLS Team of the Day. Pereira made four successful dribbles, created four chances, and also won eight duels.

The last time the two teams met on April 6, Driosi scored the latest goal in the club's history in the 101st minute to lead Austin FC to a 4-3 win. Austin FC's first three goals in that match were the fastest three consecutive goals in club history, all scored within five minutes of each other by Driosi, O'Brien and Guilherme Pirro.

San Jose earthquake forecast

The San Jose Earthquakes currently sit in last place in the MLS Western Conference with a 3-1-10 record. The team was in action in the US Open Cup on Tuesday night, falling to USL Championship team Sacramento Republic FC 4-3 at Hart Health Park after overtime.

In San Jose's last match in the MLS last Saturday, the team suffered a 1-0 defeat against Orlando City in a close match at PayPal Park. Orlando scored late in the 89th minute to secure the three points. San Jose holds a 2-0-4 record at home, with wins over Los Angeles and Seattle.

The team has received a boost since the arrival of designated player Hernán López, who arrived from Godoy Cruz for a club record transfer fee. Lopez already has two goals to his name in four MLS appearances. The off-season arrival of Amal Pellegrino has also been fruitful as he has scored four goals, and Cristian Espinosa remains one of the most dangerous creators in MLS with seven assists.

